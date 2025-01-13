Hottest Housing Market In US 1 Of The “Worst” Places In New York

New Yorkers are shocked to learn the hottest housing market in the country is one of the "worst" places to live in New York State.

Zillow released its hottest housing markets for 2025 and one location in New York State topped the list.

Zillow Names Buffalo, New York The Hottest Housing Market For 2025

The real estate website Zillow has named Buffalo the hottest housing market for 2025.

Indianapolis, Providence, Hartford, and Philadelphia rounded out the top five.

More on why Buffalo was named America's hottest housing market is below. But if you read Hudson Valley Post often, this news may surprise you.

It surprised me for several reasons.

Study Blasts These New York Places As Worst Places To Live In US

Buffalo was recently named one of the worst-run hometowns in America. These five New York hometowns are among the worst run, according to Wallethub.

These 5 New York Hometowns Among Worst Run In America WalletHub highlighted the "best" and "worst" run cities in America. Sadly, no place in New York was among the "best" run cities. These five are considered among the worst.

New York Hometowns With "Worst Weather" In America

Buffalo was also named 20 cities across the United States with the "worst weather."

Three popular hometowns from the Empire State made the list.

Best And Worst Places In New York State For A Staycation

Buffalo was only named one of the worst places for a "staycation." One place from the Hudson Valley made this list as well.

Why Buffalo Topped Zillow's List

Despite all of that bad buzz for Buffalo, Buffalo actually topped Zillow's list for the second straight year.

"Competition among buyers never cooled in Buffalo last year, making it the first market to hold the title in back-to-back years. Sellers held a strong advantage in negotiations there throughout last year That heat should keep smoldering through 2025," Zillow states.

Zillow used several factors to craft its 2025 list, including home value growth and projected changes in the labor market.

Zillow also reports Buffalo has the most new jobs per new home permitted, which in turn raises competition and drives up prices unless builders can match the additional demand.

