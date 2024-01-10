Hot Sauce Sold In New York Stores, Delis May Threaten Life

Hot sauce sold at retail stores and delis across New York State may cause a "life-threatening" reaction.

The FDA announced on Monday a recall that impacts hot sauce sold in New York State

Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Issues Allergy Alert

Canva Canva loading...

Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., of Raleigh, NC is voluntarily recalling several bottles of Benny T's hot sauce.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

The recall was issued because many bottles of hot sauce contain undeclared wheat, according to the FDA.

"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.

Undeclared Wheat in 1.5oz Glass Jars of Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauces

FDA FDA loading...

The following products have been recalled:

Benny T’s Vesta Ghost

Benny T’s Vesta Hot

Benny T’s Vesta Reaper

Benny T’s Vesta Scorpion

Benny T’s Vesta Very Hot

The full list including UPC numbers is below:

FDA FDA loading...

"The affected lot numbers and expiration dates are: FX001500 (expiration date 09/2024) and FX001582 (expiration date 09/2024) NDC 0078-0110-22. These lots were only distributed in the US. They were distributed nationwide to wholesalers across the US, beginning in January 2022 and September 2022, respectively," the FDA said.

Reason For Recall

Last week the company was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that the label does not state the flour used is wheat flour.

No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA.

Sold In New York Stores, Delis

Canva Canva loading...

The recalled hot sauce was distributed between October 1, 2023 - January 4, 2024.

"These products were packaged in glass jars and sold primarily online, in retail stores & deli cases located throughout the United States," the FDA added its recall notice.

Anyone who purchased the recalled hot sauce is urged not to consume and toss the recalled products.

The 10 Dumbest Cities In New York [RANKED] Varying levels of education do not always correlate with one's intelligence. Regardless, the data miners at Roadsnacks compiled education data from New York cities with a population of over 5,000. Of the 163 Empire State cities analyzed, these are the 10 dumbest cities in the state based on the rate of high school dropouts and higher education of adults 25 and older. Gallery Credit: Matty Jeff

Missing: 20 Kids Disappear From New York State Around Holidays

11 Worst Places To Live In New York State WalletHub looked at the worst small cities to live in. Below are the 11 places in New York deemed the worst to live in.