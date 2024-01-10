Hot Sauce Sold In New York Stores, Delis May Threaten Life
Hot sauce sold at retail stores and delis across New York State may cause a "life-threatening" reaction.
The FDA announced on Monday a recall that impacts hot sauce sold in New York State
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods Issues Allergy Alert
Vesta Fiery Gourmet Foods, Inc., of Raleigh, NC is voluntarily recalling several bottles of Benny T's hot sauce.
The recall was issued because many bottles of hot sauce contain undeclared wheat, according to the FDA.
"People who have an allergy or severe sensitivity to wheat run the risk of serious or life-threatening allergic reaction if they consume these products," the FDA states.
Undeclared Wheat in 1.5oz Glass Jars of Benny T’s Vesta Dry Hot Sauces
The following products have been recalled:
- Benny T’s Vesta Ghost
- Benny T’s Vesta Hot
- Benny T’s Vesta Reaper
- Benny T’s Vesta Scorpion
- Benny T’s Vesta Very Hot
The full list including UPC numbers is below:
"The affected lot numbers and expiration dates are: FX001500 (expiration date 09/2024) and FX001582 (expiration date 09/2024) NDC 0078-0110-22. These lots were only distributed in the US. They were distributed nationwide to wholesalers across the US, beginning in January 2022 and September 2022, respectively," the FDA said.
Reason For Recall
Last week the company was notified by the North Carolina Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services that the label does not state the flour used is wheat flour.
No illnesses have been reported to date, according to the FDA.
Sold In New York Stores, Delis
The recalled hot sauce was distributed between October 1, 2023 - January 4, 2024.
"These products were packaged in glass jars and sold primarily online, in retail stores & deli cases located throughout the United States," the FDA added its recall notice.
Anyone who purchased the recalled hot sauce is urged not to consume and toss the recalled products.
