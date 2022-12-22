‘Horrific Crash:’ Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Hudson Valley

First responders rushed to the scene near a local airport after an SUV collided with a dump truck carrying gravel.

On Wednesday, first responders rushed to the scene of what's described as a horrific crash in Orange County, New York.

Rockland Video was on the scene and tells Hudson Valley Post the accident was "horrific."

Dump Truck Crashes Into SUV In Orange County, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

A truck loaded with gravel crashed into an SUV just before noon on Wednesday, Dec. 22, on Route 2011 in Montgomery.

The crash happened right outside the Orange County Airport.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

SUV and Dump Truck Collided Near Orange County Airport In Montgomery, New York

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The dump truck flipped onto its side and erupted into flames after hitting the SUV, witnesses told Rockland Video at the scene.

The SUV slammed into a guardrail across Route 211 after the collision.

Miracle Truck Driver Not Seriously Injured

Rockland Video tells Hudson Valley Post that police officers were amazed the truck driver escaped being seriously injured.

Rockland Video Rockland Video loading...

The truck driver's condition was not released. Also, there's no word on the condition of the people inside the SUV, as of Thursday morning.

The crash of crash remains under investigation by the Town of Montgomery Police Department.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.



Greatest 1-Day Snowfall Amounts In New York State History New York gets hammered with what we believe to be historic snowstorms all the time. What are some of New York's highest one-day snowfall amounts? Here's a look by county thanks to the National Centers for Environmental Information

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.

11 Ghost Towns In New York State You've Never Heard Of Did you know that New York State is home to 11 different ghost towns? Here' everything you need to know about them.

Gypsy Moth 'Accidentally' Released Causing 'Nightmares' in New York After 10 to 15 years a gypsy moth that was once "accidentally" released has returned and is causing "nightmares" in New York.