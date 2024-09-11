Honoring The Hudson Valley, New York Lives Lost On 9/11
Events throughout the Hudson Valley Wednesday will be honoring people who lost their lives in the September 11th terror attacks 23 years ago.
New Yorkers and people around the globe are remembering the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the 23rd anniversary of the attacks. Thousands were killed in New York City, Washington, DC and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.
9/11 Memorials In Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Rockland, and Westchester Counties
Memorials are scheduled to be held across the Hudson Valley on Wednesday including in
Poughkeepsie
Newburgh
New Paltz
Saugerties
Kingston
Mount Vernon
Haverstraw
Remembering The Hudson Valley Lives Lost on the 23rd Anniversary of 9/11
Below is the list Hudson Valley Post created to remember the people from the Hudson Valley who were killed on 9/11.
President Biden, Vice President Harris, President Trump In New York City
President Joe Biden, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are all expected to visit the World Trade Center for the Ground Zero memorial in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.
Ceremonies To Honor People Killed In 9/11 Attacks In Capital Region
Just north of the Hudson Valley, events across the Capital Region are scheduled in places like Troy, Broadalbin, Saratoga Springs, Halfmoon, Valatie and Amsterdam.
