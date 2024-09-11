Honoring The Hudson Valley, New York Lives Lost On 9/11

Honoring The Hudson Valley, New York Lives Lost On 9/11

9/11 Memorial

Events throughout the Hudson Valley Wednesday will be honoring people who lost their lives in the September 11th terror attacks 23 years ago.

New Yorkers and people around the globe are remembering the victims of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the 23rd anniversary of the attacks. Thousands were killed in New York City, Washington, DC and Pennsylvania on Sept. 11, 2001.

9/11 Memorials In Orange, Dutchess, Ulster, Rockland, and Westchester Counties

Getty Images
loading...

Memorials are scheduled to be held across the Hudson Valley on Wednesday including in

  • Poughkeepsie

  • Newburgh

  • New Paltz

  • Saugerties

  • Kingston

  • Mount Vernon

  • Haverstraw

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile

Remembering The Hudson Valley Lives Lost on the 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

9/11 Memorial
loading...

Below is the list Hudson Valley Post created to remember the people from the Hudson Valley who were killed on 9/11.

Remembering The Hudson Valley Lives Lost on 23rd Anniversary of 9/11

This May Impact You: 1 Of New York's Biggest Gas Stations To Close 1,000 Locations

President Biden, Vice President Harris, President Trump In New York City

Getty Images/iStockphoto
loading...

President Joe Biden, Vice President and Democratic presidential nominee Kamala Harris and former President and Republican presidential nominee Donald Trump are all expected to visit the World Trade Center for the Ground Zero memorial in Lower Manhattan Wednesday.

Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores

Ceremonies To Honor People Killed In 9/11 Attacks In Capital Region

Just north of the Hudson Valley, events across the Capital Region are scheduled in places like Troy, Broadalbin, Saratoga Springs, Halfmoon, Valatie and Amsterdam.

Flight Attendant's Amazing Trek To Honor 9/11 Victims in New York

Flight Attendant's Amazing Trek To Honor 9/11 Victims in New York

People Who Over Slept On 9/11 Share How They Learned About New York

People Who Over Slept On 9/11 Share How They Learned About New York

On Reddit, there are several AskReddit questions that ask the following: People who slept past noon on 9/11. What was waking up like?, People who over slept on 9/11 and missed the live coverage of the towers being hit and falling down , what was it like waking up to that?

We decided to take some of the top comments, and take you back to 2001. 

Gallery Credit: Dave Wheeler

Keep Reading:

The 10 Best Counties To Live In New York State

Is your hometown's county considered by Niche one of the best in New York State?

Filed Under: New York News
Categories: Hudson Valley News

More From Hudson Valley Post