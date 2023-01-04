Homeless New York Man Accused Of Destroying Hudson Valley House

A homeless is accused of destroying the Hudson Valley home he once lived in.

On Tuesday around 6:20 a.m., Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 Assistant Chief Lahey was on his way to work when he noticed a massive structure fire at what's called the Guest House at 925 Wolcott Ave. He immediately called for a second alarm.

Fire Destroys Beacon, New York House

"Units arrived on scene within minutes and immediately went to work establishing multiple water sources, setting up master streams and pulling a 2.5inch exposure line protecting a neighboring house," Beacon Professional Firefighters IAFF L-3490 stated in a press release.

Firefighters battled the blaze all Tuesday morning and into the afternoon. All units were cleared at 1:30 p.m. after what's called an "extensive overhaul."

The cause of the fire was investigated by the City of Beacon Police Department, Dutchess County Sheriff's Office and Dutchess County Fire Investigators.

Building Was Unoccupied

The building was determined to be unoccupied. The house was under construction prior to the fire, according to Beacon police.

Two nearby residences sustained exterior heat damage, police say.

"An investigation revealed that the fire was in fact arson," the City of Beacon Police Department stated.

Homeless Dutchess County, New York Man Charged With Arson

Following an investigation, 56-year-old Brian P. Atkinson was arrested. Police say Atkinson is currently homeless but previously lived at the home.

Atkinson was charged with arson in the third degree, two counts of first-degree reckless endangerment and two counts of criminal mischief in the second degree, all felonies. He was processed and he is currently awaiting to be arraigned in Beacon City Court.

A possible motive was not released.

National Center for Missing And Exploited Children

