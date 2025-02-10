According to a hit-tv show the "tallest waterfall on the planet" is actually located in the Hudson Valley.

The most recent episode of the best drama currently on television (in my opinion) was filmed in a Hudson Valley state park.

One scene claimed a waterfall was the "tallest" in the world. Hudson Valley Post looked into this claim.

What Is The Tallest Waterfall On The Planet, USA, New York State

Tallest Waterfall In New York State

Located just outside of Trumansburg in Central New York the waterfall at Taughannock Falls State Park is not only the tallest in New York State, it's the tallest single-drop waterfall east of the Rocky Mountains.

Over a half-million visitors visit Taughannock Falls State Park each year.

The Taughannock Falls is actually 3.6 times bigger than what the hit show Severance called the "tallest waterfall on the planet."

Severance Films At Minnewaska State Park Preserve

IMDB describes the plot of Severance as:

Mark leads a team of office workers whose memories have been surgically divided between their work and personal lives. When a mysterious colleague appears outside of work, it begins a journey to discover the truth about their jobs

I'll be honest, the premise didn't sell me on the show. I started watching cause I knew the show was filmed in the Hudson Valley. Boy, am I glad I started watching!

It's my favorite drama in years. I can't recommend it more. Give it a few episodes, and I'm sure you'll be craving to find out what happens next.

Minnewaska State Park Preserve in Kerhonkson, New York Highlighted

However, Awosting Falls isn't even close to being the "tallest waterfall on the planet."

As mentioned above, Angel Falls in Venezuela is about 53 times taller than Awosting Falls. You'd have to stack over 50 Awosting Falls on top of each other to reach the height of Angel Falls!

