Hochul Tells Top Republicans To Leave New York, GOP Responds

Tuesday was Primary Day in New York State which featured a number of big House races including a special election in the Hudson Valley's 19th Congressional District.

Ulster County Executive Battles Dutchess County Executive in New York's 19th Congressional District

The special election pitted Ulster County Executive Pat Ryan, a Democrat, and Dutchess County's Republican Executive Marc Molinaro. Both were going for the seat vacated by Antonio Delgado when New York Gov. Kathy Hochul choose Delagado to be New York's Lieutenant Governor.

The AP called the race for Ryan just after midnight on Wednesday. The New York State Board of Election website reports Ryan defeated Molinaro by nearly 129,000 votes, with all votes counted.

Below are New York State's unofficial election night results:

Pat Ryan (Dem): 65,943 Votes, 51.07%

Marc Molinaro: 62,952 Votes, 48,75%

Molinaro did not concede the election loss late Tuesday or Wednesday morning. Just before midnight on Wednesday, he told his supporters "we will wait for every vote to come in."

Dutchess County Executive Concedes

On Wednesday around noon, the Dutchess County Executive did confirm Ryan won the election.

“While this is not the outcome we hoped for, we knew this was an uphill battle when Democrats scheduled this special election on the same day as two Democratic Primaries with five candidates pushing their turnout," Molinaro said in a statement.

Molinaro also fired back at comments New York Gov. Hochul made toward him and other Republicans.

New York Gov Tells Critics To Leave New York State

Hochul made those comments while campaigning for Ryan. New York's 19th congressional district is being viewed as a swing district for which party will control the House after the midterm elections this coming November.

Molinaro Responds To New York Governor

Molinaro responded to Hochul's comments in his concession statement.

"As we look forward, every midterm election is a referendum on the party in power. Late campaign comments by folks like Governor Hochul, that if you don’t agree with their policies on the economy, crime, and pandemic restrictions then you should leave are wrong. Everyone in this district, in America, deserves a government that respects and serves them," Molinaro added. "In November, help is on the way as I’ll be running in a new district, with a new opponent - and we will continue to offer solutions for all families in Upstate New York.”

