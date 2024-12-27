New Bill Seeks To Protect Personal Data of New Yorkers

Seeking to strengthen protections for the personal data of consumers, New York State Governor Kathy Hochul as signed a legislative bill package for online safety.

Governor Hochul Signs Personal Data Protection Legislation

In an age where consumers rely on electronic/online transactions for just about everything, a new bill package that was designed to strengthen protections for personal data of consumers has been signed in New York.

New Yorkers should never have to worry about their personal information being misused or falling into the wrong hands. With this legislative package, we are taking bold action to hold companies accountable, strengthen protections, and give consumers the transparency and security they need and deserve. My administration will continue to lead the fight to protect privacy, combat fraud, and ensure every New Yorker can live and work with confidence in an increasingly digital world.

The bill, which has several components, focuses on protecting consumer data and avoid fraudulent activity.

Online Safety Legislation Package

The new legislation package, which has New York consumers personal data in mind, has several different areas of focus including:

requiring social media companies to post terms of service for each platform, and specifically regarding hate speech.

strengthen protections of medical and insurance information against identity theft.

require better security features in devices procured by the government.

notification of consumers of a data breach.

prohibiting the use of social media websites for debt collection.

requiring disclosures for online dating services.

A more in depth breakdown of the legislations and how they will help protect consumers and online fraud activity can be accessed here.

