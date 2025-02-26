Historic Upstate New York Museum Among Best In America
According to Americans, Hudson Valley residents don't need to leave the region to enjoy one of the best museums in the nation.
USA Today released its 10Best Reader's Choice Poll on the "10 best music museums in the US that will rock your world."
New York State Music Museum Among Best In America
Just one music museum from New York State made the list. It actually ranked in the top 5. Can you guess?
Hungry? Italy Says The Best Pizzeria In The World Is Found In New York
Below are the 10 best music museums in the United States, according to USA Today.
- 10: Woody Guthrie Center - Tulsa, Oklahoma
- 9: Patsy Cline Museum - Nashville, Tennessee
- 8: Memphis Rock 'n' Soul Museum - Memphis, Tennessee
- 7: Birthplace of Country Music Museum - Bristol, Virginia
- 6: Motown Museum - Detroit, Michigan
Top 5 Music Museums In America
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
This marks the third year in a row that the Johnny Cash Museum was named the best music museum in the nation.
The Museum at Bethel Woods Honored
The Museum at Bethel Woods placed fifth because all can visit the original site of the 1969 Woodstock Music Festival and "transported back in time via their main exhibit, which takes visitors through the 1960s with pictures, music, and films."
Warning: 'Aggressive" Bear Destroys Home In Upstate New York, Returns
The museum is next to the outdoor music venue and is open seven days a week from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.
6 Things To See At Bethel Woods Museum
Below are some highlights of the museum.
6 Things To See At Bethel Woods Museum
Gallery Credit: Allison Kay
7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods
7 Places to Eat Near Bethel Woods
Gallery Credit: Boris
Smashmouth Singer Melts Down at Bethel Woods
Smashmouth Singer Melts Down at Bethel Woods
Gallery Credit: Boris