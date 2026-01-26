Historic Snowstorm Not Finished With Hudson Valley, More To Come Monday
A historic winter storm that hammered the Hudson Valley Sunday afternoon isn't finished with us just yet.
That's according to Hudson Valley Weather.
Historic Snowstorm Slams Hudson Valley, Light Snow Could Linger All Day Monday
Hudson Valley Weather says a historic storm could continue to produce periods of light snow throughout the day on Monday.
Snow many continue to fall until sunset on Monday, around 5 p.m. That would add another coating to two inches in some areas.
Hudson Valley Deals With Massive, Historic Snowstorm
The National Weather Service called this system “a blockbuster snowstorm." Sunday afternoon, Hudson Valley Weather said the region is in the middle of a major, historic event.
Forecasters reported snowfall rates on Sunday of one to four inches per hour, near-zero visibility, and temperatures in the single digits.
In a 2 p.m. Sunday update, Hudson Valley Weather said temperatures across the region were sitting in the brutal 2 to 8 degree range, with snow falling at astonishing rates of one to four inches per hour at times.
State Of Emergency Remains In Hudson Valley
Governor Kathy Hochul says New York remains in emergency mode as this massive winter storm that pounded the Hudson Valley moves out.
The state activated emergency operations centers, deployed National Guard members, and imposed travel restrictions.
Her message Monday morning is simple: avoid unnecessary travel, give plows room to work, and expect delays throughout the day.
Winter Storm Warning Remains In Effect
A Winter Storm Warning remains in effect for the Hudson Valley as the area deals with its latest round of severe weather.
Travel bans are in effect for Ulster County and Dutchess County. The Travel ban is in effect in Ulster County until noon and 5 p.m. in Dutchess County.
