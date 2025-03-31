Historic Piece Of Italy Featured At New Award-Winning Hudson Valley Store

An iconic Hudson Valley supermarket is expanding in the region while featuring historic items all the way from Italy.

DeCicco & Sons opened up its newest location on Friday.

DeCicco & Sons Opens Up In Sleepy Hollow, New York

The company held its grand opening celebration on Friday at 7:30 a.m. in Sleepy Hollow, New York.

"We can’t wait to join this incredible community!" DeCicco & Sons wrote on Instagram.

The new store is located at 1 Legend Drive in Sleepy Hollow.

Company officials say the store is "amazing" and hope all Hudson Valley residents come to see what they've "been working hard on!"

DeCicco & Sons Now Has 11 Locations Across The Hudson Valley

This marks the 11th DeCicco & Sons store and the second the company built from the ground up.

"There are so many special aspects about the store, but this is one of our favorites. This exact stone is from the foundation of the DeCicco family home in Villa San Giovanni, Italy before they immigrated to the United States of America," DeCicco & Sons wrote on Facebook. "It is a reminder of how far we’ve come and how proud we are to be here!"

DeCicco & Sons also has locations in:

DeCicco & Sons are widely known and regarded for their world-renowned beer department, award-winning prepared Gourmet Foods, and specialty departments, officials say. DeCicco & Sons exclusively carries antibiotic and hormone-free, humanely raised meat from family farms. Other notable items include store-made mozzarella, fresh guacamole, and a full-service bakery.

