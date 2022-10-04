Historic New York Apple Orchard Named 1 Of The Best In The World

You won't have to leave New York State if you want to enjoy one of the best apple orchards in the world.

The first apple orchard was planted in the United States in 1625 in Boston. Did you know that there are over 5,000 apple orchards in the United States? One of them was just named one of the best in the nation.

Upstate New York Apple Orchard Named 1 Of The Best In The United States

USA Today recently announced the 10 best apple orchards in the United States. To craft its list, a "panel of experts" nominated 20 apple orchards across the nation. Then, USA Today readers nominated the 10 best apple orchards in the United States.

Coming in at number 3 was the Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards in Marietta, New York.

Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards - Marietta, New York

The Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards opened up in Central New York 111 ago. The historic farm was the only New York farm to make USA Today's list.

Below is what USA Today had to say about the New York farm:

This family-owned orchard has been growing apples since onion farmer George Skiff and dairy farmer Andrew Beak joined forces in 1911 to plant apples on a hillside along Route 20. The rest, as they say, is history. Gala, McIntosh, Ginger Gold and Paula Red are just a few of the varieties offered from late August through late October. Live music events, Cider Fests, Orchard Runs and a Kids' Magic Show add entertainment to the apple picking.

In 2021, USA Today readers named the Central New York farm as the best Apple orchard in the United States. It's unclear why the orchard dropped to third in 2022.

History of Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards

The farm was founded in 1911. Then in 1956, the farm's third generation made the farm the first orchard in the United States to use wind machines as an effective deterrent.

The farm is located at 2708 Lords Hill Rd, LaFayette, New York, according to the Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Facebook page.

Why Apples Beak & Skiff Apple Orchards Are Top Rated

Beak & Skiff Apple Orchard's website gives some tips as to why its apples are always top-rated.

"We understand the importance of keeping our trees happy! It’s our commitment to making sure every tree grows as strong as possible that produces the consistent quality of apples for which we are known," Beak and Skiff Apple Orchards states on its website.

Each year, farmers carefully watch the apple trees and maintain them with the latest growing techniques.

"For over 100 years, one thing has remained constant — our commitment to growing the best apples possible. Every winter each one of our 300,000 trees is trimmed by hand. In the spring we bring in over 400 hives of bees to help pollinate our crop, and we also keep a close watch on the weather in order to fend off any potential threats of frost," the farm adds.

Keep Reading: More information about New York's top apple orchard is below:

Beak & Skiff Named County’s #1 Apple Orchard

