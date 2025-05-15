Hiker Disappeared In Upstate New York After Thanksgiving—Now Found Dead

A 22-year-old man disappeared in Upstate New York on Black Friday. This week, hikers found something just off the trail that solved the mystery.

The man who vanished hiking in Upstate New York around Thanksgiving was sadly found deceased.

This week, the New York State DEC confirmed the remains of he missing 22-year-old were found.

Remains Of Missing 22-Year-Old Recovered In Town of Newcomb, Essex County

On Saturday, around 11 a.m., a group hiking reported finding the remains of a man off the Allen Mountain trailhead.

Leo DuFour of Québec, Canada, went missing back in just after Thanksgiving on the trail.

According to New York State Police, DuFour came to the United States on Black Friday to hike the Allen Mountain trailhead in Newcomb, New York.

Police were told DeFour has hiked the Allen Mountain trailhead in the past.

Police and the DEC searched for Dufour in December 2024 and continued searches this spring as snow receded across the Adirondack backcountry.

Remains For Québec Canada Man Found In Upstate New York

Forest Rangers on the scene on Saturday around 1:30 p.m. and confirmed the remains belonged to DuFour.

"The DEC family offers our deepest condolences to the DuFour family for their loss and extends our appreciation to our dedicated Forest Rangers and partners for their tireless efforts during the continuous and active search effort over the last few months," the DEC told Hudson Valley Post in a press release.

13 Missing From Upstate New York

