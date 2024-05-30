Hike To ‘Beautiful Oasis’ In Upstate New York Leads To Nightmare

An Upstate New Yorker hiker learned that TLC was right and you should never "chase waterfalls."

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation (DEC) issued its weekly "DEC Forest Rangers - Week in Review" on Wednesday. The weekly report highlights recent actions across New York State from DEC forest rangers.

Wilderness Rescue: Town of Keene, Essex County, New York

Essex County

On Monday, May 20, around 2:30 p.m., Ray Brook dispatch asked the DEC to send forest rangers to help with an injured hiker at Rainbow Falls.

The Rainbow Falls is a large waterfall located at the head of the Ausable Chasm.

It's been called a "beautiful oasis" and gets its name from rainbows that often form "against the glistening waters as the sun hits the rock wall," according to Upstate New York officials.

Hiker Injured By Falling Rock In Upstate New York

Canva

The hiker was hit in the head by a falling rock, according to the DEC.

Rangers responded and helped stop the bleeding. The hiker was then brought to the Adirondack Mountain Reserve trailhead where he drove himself to seek further care.

