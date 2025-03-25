High-Speed Chase Ends In Hudson Valley After Police Use This Move
A police chase in a reported stolen car spanned two Hudson Valley counties.
New York State Police confirmed on Monday, that a Pennsylvania man was arrested in the Dutchess County
Putnam County Theft Leads To Arrest In Dutchess County
On March 22, 2025, New York State Police from Putnam County were told a 2018 Honda CRV was stolen from an unnamed business in Brewster, New York.
An investigation determined that 22-year-old Alaji Ahmad-Alwan of Philadelphia, PA that Alwan had taken the vehicle from the local business and fled the scene, officials say.
Police didn't report how their investigation led to the allegations.
Honda Stolen From Brewster, New York Found In Dover, New York
New York State Police found Ahmad-Alwan driving the Honda around 10:50 p.m. on Saturday in Dover.
Police allege the 22-year-old failed to pull over and fled the scene.
A high-speed chase ended on Route 22 in the Town of Patterson after police "successfully deployed a tire-deflation device to disable the vehicle."
Ahmad-Alwan was charged with grand larceny in the 3rd degree (Class D felony), criminal possession of stolen property in the 4th degree (Class E felony), and unlawful fleeing of a police officer in the 3rd degree (Class A misdemeanor).
He was arraigned in the town of Patterson Court and released.
