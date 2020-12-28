Here’s Who Will Get $600 Stimulus Checks and Other Benefits

President Trump has finally signed the $900 billion COVID-19 stimulus bill, which includes $600 stimulus checks. Here's who will receive a check and other benefits.

After delaying signing the $900 billion government spending bill, which included much needed COVID-19 aid, President Trump finally signed it yesterday, December 27, 2020. Last week Trump tweeted that he wanted Congress to increase the individual aid from $600 per person to $2,000 per adult. The tweet caused a frenzy on the Hill and will ultimately cause a delay in families receiving aid, which will remain at $600.

According to WGRZ, Trump's demand and delay will cause a lapse in benefits for so many people who are relying on the money to live,

His foot-dragging resulted in a lapse in unemployment benefits for millions struggling to make ends meet and threatened a government shutdown in the midst of a pandemic.. But signing the bill into law prevents another crisis of Trump’s own creation and ends a standoff with his own party during the final days of his administration.

CNN notes that because of the unnecessary delay people who are receiving benefits under the unemployment programs most likely will not get a payment for this final week of 2020.

Income Limits in Place for $600 COVID-19 Stimulus Checks

While many Americans will receive a $600 check, not everyone will receive will. There are income limits in place, which will prevent some people from receiving aid.

Eligible adults will also receive a check for $600 for each child they have. Adults with an income of $75,000 or more will see their stimulus check amount decrease, according to CNN. Adults with a reported income of more than $99,000 in 2019 will not receive any stimulus money.

$900 Billion Stimulus Package Extends Jobless Benefits, Eviction Protection

Here are some of the other benefits of the stimulus bill:

- Jobless benefits under pandemic unemployment programs will continue for 11 weeks

- Everyone collecting unemployment will receive a $300 boost through the middle of March

- Eviction protection is extended through the end of January 2021

- $25 billion in rental assistance for people who lost income during the COVID-19 pandemic

Small Businesses, Theaters, and Other Venues to Receive Aid from Stimulus Package

The stimulus package allows small businesses to apply for additional loans under the Paycheck Protection Program, but there are some limitations,

The second loans will be limited to those with fewer than 300 employees that have seen drops of at least 25% of their revenue during the first, second or third quarter of 2020. It also reduces the amount a borrower can receive from $10 million to $2 million, gives businesses more flexibility on how they spend the money and simplifies the forgiveness process for loans under $150,000.

The Bill allocates $12 billion in small business aid for Black and other minority-owned businesses. Nonprofits and media companies are now eligible to receive assistance. Other businesses that have been hard-hit by the pandemic after being forced to closed in many cases, including venues, theaters, and museums, can now apply to receive grants from a $15 billion program included in the package.

