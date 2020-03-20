Here’s How You Can Get a Gift Card to Your Favorite Restaurant
Thinkstock
Central Hudson is helping out restaurants in the Hudson Valley by giving residents free gift cards. Here's how you can get one.
The coronavirus pandemic is making it harder for many local restaurants to stay afloat. On Monday, all restaurants, bars, movie theaters, gyms and casinos were closed. Gov. Andrew Cuomo's mandate does allow for restaurants to offer take-out and delivery services. Bars can also stay open for take-out or delivery.
In an effort to support local eateries impacted by the current restrictions on dining out, Central Hudson is now offering a $30 gift card to the restaurant of your choice to the first 200 people.
The gift cards are available to the first 200 people who enroll in paperless billing with Central Hudson.
To enroll, sign in to your account at www.CentralHudson.com and select “enroll in eBills.” If you don’t have an account you must create one first.
Then respond to this Central Hudson Facebook post and tag favorite restaurant within the Central Hudson service territory. Upon verification, Central Hudson will send you a gift card, officials say.
"With eBills, you can avoid unnecessary trips to the post office. Limit one gift card per household. This offer not applicable to customers already enrolled in eBills, or to Central Hudson employees and their families," Central Hudson wrote on Facebook.