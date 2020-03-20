Central Hudson is helping out restaurants in the Hudson Valley by giving residents free gift cards. Here's how you can get one.

In an effort to support local eateries impacted by the current restrictions on dining out, Central Hudson is now offering a $30 gift card to the restaurant of your choice to the first 200 people.

The gift cards are available to the first 200 people who enroll in paperless billing with Central Hudson.

To enroll, sign in to your account at www.CentralHudson.com and select “enroll in eBills.” If you don’t have an account you must create one first.

Then respond to this Central Hudson Facebook post and tag favorite restaurant within the Central Hudson service territory. Upon verification, Central Hudson will send you a gift card, officials say.