All restaurants, bars, gyms and movie theaters in New York State, as well as in New Jersey and Connecticut, must close by tonight. Restaurants will be allowed to offer delivery and takeout.

On Monday, New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo held a joint press conference with Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont and New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy to make a joint announcement regarding coronavirus in New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

Cuomo announced the governors agreed to take joint regional action to reduce the spread of COVID-19 and announced a number of common rules that will apply to all of New York, New Jersey and Connecticut.

The rules include:

No crowds (recreational and social gatherings) of 50 people or more

Casinos will close by 8 p.m. on Monday.

Gyms will close by 8 p.m. on Monday.

Movie Theaters will close by 8 p.m. on Monday.

Bars will close by 8 p.m. on Monday. These establishments will be provided a waiver for carry-out alcohol.

Restaurants will close by 8 p.m. on Monday. Restaurants will still be allowed to make food, but only for delivery or take-out.

"The businesses will remain closed until further notice," Cuomo said during the conference call.

Supermarkets, pharmacies and gas stations will stay open, officials said. Other businesses may remain open if there are fewer than 50 people working inside the business at a given time.

"Our primary goal right now is to slow the spread of this virus so that the wave of new infections doesn't crash our healthcare system, and everyone agrees social distancing is the best way to do that," Cuomo said. "This is not a war that can be won alone, which is why New York is partnering with our neighboring states to implement a uniform standard that not only keeps our people safe but also prevents 'state shopping' where residents of one state travel to another and vice versa. I have called on the federal government to implement nationwide protocols but in their absence we are taking this on ourselves."

These uniform standards will limit crowd capacity for social and recreational gatherings to 50 people, effective at 8 p.m. on Monday, officials say. This follows updated guidance that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued yesterday recommending all large events or mass gatherings be canceled or postponed for the next two months. The World Health Organization wants everyone to follow these five simple steps to help stop the spread of coronavirus.