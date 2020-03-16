Hudson Valley Restaurants Offering Delivery or Takeout

The restaurants in the Hudson Valley are a huge part of what makes life in the region such a joy. With the Culinary Institute of America in our backyard, we're blessed with an abundance of delicious and decadent food offerings.

On Monday, Gov. Andrew Cuomo announced that restaurants would be closed for tableside dining beginning at 8PM. Monday also happened to be the start of Hudson Valley Restaurant Week in which numerous restaurants across the area showcase mouthwatering dishes. The event has subsequently been postponed, but Hudson Valley restaurants and businesses need our support now more than ever. Here is a list of restaurants offering delivery or takeout.

DUTCHESS COUNTY

1915 Wine Cellar in Poughkeepsie is able to offer wine bottles and beer to go, along with their takeout food menu.

Acropolis Diner in Poughkeepsie is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Call them at 845-452-6255.

AJ Cafe in Wappingers is offering takeout and delivery. Call them at 845-632-1631.

Aloy's Restaurant in Poughkeepsie is offering take out from 4pm-8pm Wed-Sun. Call them at 845-473-8400.

All City Grill in Lagrange is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Call them at 845-592-4882.

Amici's in Poughkeepsie is offering pickup. Call them at 845-452-4700.

Amore's Pizzeria & Cafe in Pleasant Valley is open for curbside pickup or delivery. You can call them at 845-635-5555 or order online.

Antonella's Restaurants are open for takeout and delivery.

Applebee's in Poughkeepsie, Newburgh, Kingston and Wallkill are offering takeout and curbside pickup. Hours for to-go services are Sunday through Thursday from 11AM to 9PM and Fridays and Saturdays from 11AM to 10PM. Get free delivery when you order on their website or through their mobile app.

Athena Gyro in Lagrangeville is offering takeout, curbside and delivery.

The Bagel Shoppe in Red Hook is offering takeout.

Beekman Square Diner in Poughquag offers takeout and curbside pickup. Follow their Facebook page for daily food and drink specials. Call them at (845) 223-3401.

Billy Bob's BBQ in Poughkeepsie is open everyday 12pm-8pm and offering curbside pickup. Call them at 845-471-7870 to place your order.

Boston Market in Fishkill offers drive-thru, pickup and online ordering everyday from 12pm-8pm.

Boutique Wine, Spirits & Ciders in Fishkill is open Monday to Saturday from 10AM to 9PM and Sunday from noon to 6PM. Curbside pickup and deliveries are available. Call them at 845-765-1555.

Cafe Con Leche in Wappingers Falls is offering takeout including sangrias and mimosas to go!

Charlie O’s in Red Hook is offering takeout 12pm-8pm every day excluding Mondays and Tuesdays. Call 845-758-2123 to place your order.

Cider Bros Roadhouse in Red Hook is open Thursday to Sunday from 8AM to 8PM with curbside service or delivery. They can be reached at 845-758-2437.

Cj’s Italian Restaurant located at 353 Old Post Road in Rhinebeck is delivering and doing takeout orders.

Crew Restaurant and Bar in Poughkeepsie is offering curbside pickup.

Cosimo's is offering curbside pickup & delivery at their locations in Poughkeepsie, Middletown, Newburgh and Woodbury. They're also offering 10% off your first purchase with the Cosimo's app.

County Fare is offering takeout and delivery from 8AM to 8PM. They will be selling breakfast sandwiches and breakfast tots along with coffee in the morning. They're also offering $20 growler fills.

Daddy O's Restaurant in Hopewell is open Wednesday through Sunday from 4pm-8pm and offering curbside pick up. Call 845-221-3444 to place your order.

Daily Planet Diner in LaGrangeville is open for takeout. Call (845) 452-0110

Darby O’Gills in Hyde Park is offering pick up or local delivery. Call 845-229-6662 for more information.

Daryl's House is offering a special curbside pickup menu Wednesday through Sunday from 4pm-8pm. Wine & beer are available for order with your food. Take 50% off bottles of wine! Call them at 845-289-0185.

Dennings Point Distillery in Beacon offers curbside bottle pick up Tuesdays through Fridays from 2PM to 5PM and Saturdays from noon to 6PM.

Duces Restaurant in Poughkeepsie is offering curbside pickup & delivery through UberEats and Doordash. Their hours are Tues-Sat 11am-8pm (closed Sun & Mon). Call them at 845-332-2451.

Dunkin' Donuts locations are offering carry out, drive-thru ordering where available and delivery via GrubHub and other delivery partners. Mobile ordering is also available through the Dunkin' app.

The Dutchess Biercafe in Fishkill is offering pickup or curbside delivery. Their hours are Monday, Wednesday through Sat 12pm-8pm and Sunday 12pm-7pm. Check out their menu.

Disarno Pizza in Stanfordville is offering curbside service in addition to our usual delivery or takeout.

Double O Grill in Wappingers is offering curbside pickup and delivery with DoorDash. They're open from 11:30am-9pm daily!

East Fishkill Provisions Smokehaus & Deli is offering takeout and curbside pickup. Call them at their Route 82 location at 845-226-9934 and at their Route 52 location at 845-221-9195

El Gallito Deli & Restaurant II in Poughkeepsie is offering takeout. Call them at 845-595-8110.

Emilianos Pizza in Poughkeepsie is open for takeout and delivery. They are open from 11AM to 11PM

The Eveready Diner (both locations in Hyde Park and Brewster) are offering delivery, take out and curbside pick up. The Hyde Park location is open from 10am-7:30pm and the Brewster location is open from 8am-10pm.

Farmers and Chefs in Poughkeepsie is open Wed-Sat 3pm-8pm & Sun 12pm-7pm. They're offering curbside pickup and delivery. Call them at 845-337-4949 to place your order.

Fireside BBQ & Grill in Salt Point offers carryout & curbside pickup Tuesday-Saturday 4pm-8pm and Sunday 12pm-6pm. Call them at 266-3440 to place your order.

Flatiron Restaurant in Red Hook is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. They are also offering bottled beer, wine and mixed drinks. They are open Wednesday through Sunday from 5PM to 9PM.

Germania of Poughkeepsie is offering authentic German-style meals to go starting Saturday, March 28th between 4pm-8pm! Pre-order your meal here!

Giacomo's Pizza (all dutchess county locations) is offering takout. They're open Sun-Thurs 10am-8pm and Fri/Sat 10am-9:30pm. In addition to calling, you can place your order using the Slice app.

The Historic Village Diner in Red Hook is offering takeout and curbside pickup.

Hyde Park Brewing Company is offering their full menu for takeout, curbside pickup or delivery from 2PM to 8PM.

Hudson Valley Gyro & Market located at 1116 Route 82 in Hopewell Junction, is offering curbside pickup. Call them at (845) 464-0527.

Hurricane Grill & Wings in Poughkeepsie is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery with UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub & Seamless.

The I-84 Diner in Fishkill is offering take out and curbside pickup. Call them at 845-896-6537.

Il Barilotto in Fishkill is offering takeout and curbside pickup. Call them at 845-897-4300.

The Iron Furnace in Verbank is open from noon to 9PM everyday offering takeout and delivery within a five-mile radius of the restaurant with a $5 delivery fee and a $25 minimum. Their full menu as well as specials are available. They are also selling beer, wine, liquor and mixed drinks to go.

Jason Patrick's on 44 is offering curbside pickup.

Jersey Mike's in Fishkill is allowing you to order and pay through their app for pickup.

Joe Willy's is doing curbside pickup, as well as delivery. All orders will get a 15% discount. They will be open seven days a week from 4PM to 9PM.

Joseph's Italian Steak House in Hyde Park is open for takeout Wednesday-Sunday. Place your order between 3:30pm-7:30pm and pick up between 4:30pm-8pm. Call them at 845-473-2333.

Krause's Chocolates in Rhinebeck, Saugerties and New Paltz will be doing curbside pickup orders.

Leo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria is offering takeout and delivery at all three of their locations in Wappingers, Newburgh and Cornwall.

Madison's Pizza Cafe in Pleasant Valley is offering curbside pickup.

The Matchbox Cafe in Rhinebeck offers curbside pickup, takeout and delivery. Call them at (845) 876-3911.

Max's on Main in Beacon will be open for takeout and delivery starting on Tuesday, March 17 from 11:45AM to 7:45PM

Maura's Kitchen of Millbrook is offering curbside pickup and delivery. They're also offering daily specials!

Melzingah Tap House in Beacon offers pickup and delivery options. Call (845) 765-2844 to place an order or for more information.

Mexicali Blue in Wappingers Falls and New Paltz is offering pickup and delivery service.

Mill Creek Caterers in Hopewell Junction is offering curbside pickup. Call them at 845-226-8714.

Mill House Brewing Company's Restaurant is now offering meal delivery along with beer delivery! Get all of the details and to place your order, please visit millhousebrewing.com! We’re also asking those who can’t make it to us or don’t drink, to please consider purchasing a gift card on our website www.millhousebrewing.com to use at a later date when we reopen. This will help us have funds available to order food, bring back in our team, and run our business when we come back! Days and hours will vary, so customers are urged to follow their Instagram accounts @millhousebrewingco and @millhousebrewery for updates.

The Millbrook Diner is offering takeout.

Mona Lisa Pizza in Hyde Park has takeout and delivery available.

The Nic L Inn in Poughkeepsie will be open for curbside deliveries and Door Dash.

Newman's Nosh Deli and Cafe, located at 200 Hooker Avenue, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603 is open Mon-Fri 7am-3pm, Sat 8am-3pm, Sun 8am-12pm. Call them at (845) 471-6674.

Nonna's in Wappingers will be open for pickup and delivery from 10AM to 10PM Monday through Saturday and 10AM to 9PM on Sundays.

Nooch's Pub & Grill in Millbrook offers carryout & curbside pickup Tuesday-Saturday from 4pm-8pm and Sunday 1pm-6pm.

Odyssey Diner in Wappingers is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

The Pandorica Restaurant in Beacon has delivery from GrubHub, as well as curbside pickup. Call them at 845-831-6287.

Patsy's Roadhouse in Hopewell Junction will be offering curbside service, and will be opening on Tuesdays now.

Pc's Paddock on Titusville Road in Poughkeepsie has their full menu available for curbside pickup. Call them at 845-454-4930.

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Wappingers Falls will be open 8am - 8pm offering limited menu takeout and delivery through Ubereats & DoorDash.

Pete's Famous in Rhinebeck is serving takeout. Their hours of operation are 7AM-8PM. Call them at 845-876-7271.

Planet Wings is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. Call any location to place your order or order online.

Pleasant Ridge Pizzeria in Poughquag is open for takeout. Call them at (845) 724-3444.

Pizza E Birra in Poughkeepsie is offering curbside pickup. Call 845-343-8226 or order online.

Pizza Village in Hopewell is offering pickup or delivery. Order online or call them at 845-221-5060.

The Poughkeepsie Steakhouse is open 4pm-9pm 7 days a week and offering their full menu. Takeout and delivery are available. Call them at 845-462-1572.

Publick House 23 in Pleasant Valley will provide takeout.

The Red Hook Inn is offering curbside and delivery.

The Red Hook Diner is offering takeout and curbside pickup.

Robo's Deli in Lagrangeville is offering takeout and curbside pickup.

Salvatore's Pizza & Restaurant in Red Hook is offering no contact delivery and no contact pick up. Call 845-758-1111 to place your order.

Savona's Trattoria in Poughkeepsie is open Mon-Sun 12pm-8pm (closed on Wednesdays) and offers takeout and delivery. Call them at 845-867-4505 to place your order.

Savona's Trattoria in Red Hook will be open daily from 11am-7pm for takeout and free delivery.

Shadows-on-the-Hudson in Poughkeepsie is offering curbside to go for their regular menu and now with family-style meals.

Sinapi's Pizza, Pasta & More in Wappingers Falls is offering takeout and delivery. Their hours are 11:30AM to 8PM. They're also offering DIY pizza kits, and if you post a picture to their Facebook page of you making one of the pizza kits, you'll be in the running for $100 gift certificate. Call them at (845) 214-0996.

Sotano Food & Wine will be offering curbside pickup and delivery within a five-mile radius of Main Street Fishkill. Their operating hours will be 5PM to 8PM. They will be offering a 20% discount on pickup orders.

Stephano's Ristorante is offering take out at both of their locations in Wappingers and Fishkill. The Wappingers location is also taking orders on DoorDash.

Stissing House in Pine Plains will be offering takeout and delivery.

Sugar & Spice Café is open regular hours and is offering take out and delivery all day.

Sukhothai Restaurant in Beacon is open for pickup and delivery through DoorDash & GrubHub. They're open everyday from 11:30am-9pm. Call them at 845-790-5375.

Taste Budd's Cafe in Red Hook is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. Their hours are 7AM to 8PM weekdays and 8AM to 8PM weekends.

Terrapin Restaurant & Catering will remain open for takeout 12pm-8pm daily. Curbside pick-up is available too. Call 845-876-3330 to place your order. Beginning 3/21/20, delivery will be available on the weekends! Online ordering will be available soon.

Tina's Pizza in Poughkeepsie is offering curbside pick up and free delivery. Call 845-473-4402 to place your order.

TJ's Pizza in Poughkeepsie is offering takeout and delivery. Call them at (845) 471-1131.

TnF Pizza of Hyde park is offering curbside pick up and delivery.

Tomato Cafe on Main Street in Fishkill has takeout available.

Tony's Pizza Pit in Poughkeepsie is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup. Call them at 845-471-4110 to place your order.

The Village Pancake Factory in Pleasant Valley is open 7AM to 7PM for curbside pickup, takeout and delivery. Call them at 845-635-9976.

Wild Flower Cafe in Red Hook is offering takeout and delivery. They will have a designated pick up window in the front of the cafe. Their hours are Tuesdays and Wednesdays from 4PM to 8PM; Thursdays through Saturdays from noon to 8PM; and Sundays from noon to 6PM.

Yankee Clipper Diner's entire menu is available for take out and curbside pickup.

Uncle Vinny's Deli in Poughkeepsie is offering takeout. Call 845-214-0600 to place your order.

Veggie Go-Go on Route 9 in Wappingers is also offering curbside pickup, take-out and delivery. Special discount pricing is available on fresh-squeezed juices, packaged salads and pocket pies. They are also offering 20% off family meals.

ORANGE COUNTY

125Fifty in Newburgh is offering takeout and delivery.

The Alexis Diner in Newburgh is offering takeout from 11am-11pm.

Amber's Sub Shop and Convenience Store has takeout and local deliveries in Middletown.

Amendola's Pizzeria in Monroe is offering takeout and will maintain the same hours. Call them at 845-782-4432.

Americana Diner in Middletown is offering takeout.

Andolini's Pizza in Middletown is offering curbside pickup and delivery. They're also offering DIY pizza kits for $10.

Applebee's in Newburgh, Kingston, Wallkill and Poughkeepsie is offering takeout and curbside pickup. Hours for to-go services are Sunday through Thursday from 11AM to 9PM and Fridays and Saturdays from 11AM to 10PM.

Applewood Winery located at 82 Four Corners Rd in Warwick is Open Friday - Sunday 11-5pm for curbside pickup only. Online store at applewoodwinery.com, same day local deliveries within 20 miles of their location.

The Barking Goose Bookstore Bar And Cafe is offering takeout service.

Bourbon Street Bar and Grill in Monroe is offering their full menu for delivery. To view the meal options, visit their Facebook page or call 845-782-8501.

Bottom's Up Restaurant & Pub in Slate Hill is offering takeout and curbside pickup. Call them at 845-355-2886.

Brother Bruno's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Washingtonville is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Check out their family meal deals and beer & wine to-go specials.

Bubbakoo's Burritos in New Windsor is offering pickup and delivery with GrubHub and DoorDash. They're also offering family taco kits!

Captain's Table in Monroe is offering takeout and delivery, including alcohol. All takeout and delivery offers are entered into the running for a $25 Captain's Table gift card. Visit their website or call 845-783-0209 ext. 1 for more information.

Cascarino's Pizzeria & Ristorante in Montgomery is offering curbside pickup and delivery. They're open everyday 11am-8pm.

Chester Ice Cream is offering curbside pickup and take-out.

The Colonial Diner in Middletown is offering takeout and delivery (when available) from 8am-8pm. Call 845-342-3500 to place your order.

Copperfields Restaurant in Montgomery is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery with a $25 minimum. For every $50 spent you'll receive a free growler filled with your choice of beer.

Copper Barn Coffee in Middletown is offering takeout and curbside pickup.

The Copper Bottom in Florida is open for take out 7 days a week. Take 10% off their lunch & dinner menu.

Cosimo's is offering curbside pickup & delivery at their locations in Middletown, Newburgh, Poughkeepsie and Woodbury. They're also offering 10% off your first purchase with the Cosimo's app.

Cugino's Pizzeria & Restaurant in Slate Hill is offering curbside pick up. Check out their DIY pizza kit for $10! Call them at 845-355-3535.

Delancey's in Goshen is offering their full menu for pickup and delivery from 3-8PM Friday, Saturday & Sunday’s through 3/22. Their hours from 3/23-3/29 will be 4-8 PM. Online ordering is temporarily unavailable; please call the store to place your order 845-294-8254.

Double S Smokehouse in Warwick is offering takeout and curbside pickup.

Ducktown Inn in New Windsor is offering takeout, delivery and curbside pickup.

Dunkin' Donuts locations are offering carry out, drive-thru ordering where available and delivery via GrubHub and other delivery partners. Mobile ordering is also available through the Dunkin' app.

El Bandido in Middletown is offering takeout from 12pm-7pm. Call 845-343-2958 to place your order.

Empire Diner is offering curbside pickup, takeout and free delivery with a $20 minimum. Their delivery area includes Monroe and parts of Chester, Harriman, Blooming Grove and Washingtonville. Call them at 845-782-2244.

The Erie Hotel is offering takeout and delivery. Call them at 845-858-4100.

Franco Di Roma in Middletown is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery with DoorDash. They're open every day from 11am-7pm except Tuesdays. Call them at 342-3552.

Gio's Cafe in Port Jervis offers takeout and expanded their menu to include family-style dinners to-go. Call them at (845) 858-4467.

Goshen Plaza Diner is offering takeout and delivery. Call them at 845-294-7800.

Grand Slam Pasta, Pizza & Bar, 2107 NY-302, Circleville, NY 10919 is offering takeout and delivery options. Check out their family style offerings. Call them at 845-361-0808

Hudson Taco in Newburgh is offering curbside takeout and delivery within a 5 mile radius on the West side of the Hudson River. Download the Hudson Taco app & receive 10% off your first online order.

Hurricane Grill & Wings in Newburgh is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery with UberEats, DoorDash, GrubHub & Seamless.

Ikaros Diner in New Windsor is offering takeout.

Joey's Pizza in Middletown is offering curbside pickup and delivery. Order online or give them a call at 845-344-0880.

John's of Arthur Ave in Middletown is offering takeout.

Kelley Jean's in Goshen is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery from 2om-7pm. Take 25% off regular menu items! Offer excludes family meals. Call them at 845-294-1200.

Leo's Italian Restaurant & Pizzeria is offering takeout and delivery at all three of their locations in Newburgh, Cornwall and Wappingers.

Little Italy offers free delivery and online ordering through their website or free app.

Loughran's Irish Pub is offering their full menu for takeout and are offering family dinner options.

The Main Line Diner in Maybrook is offering takeout from 7am-8pm Sunday-Thursday, and 7am-9pm Fri & Sat. They're also offering delivery from 8am-8pm.

Maddy's Diner in Middletown is offering takeout.

Napoli's Pizzeria in Slate Hill is offering takeout and delivery. Check out their DIY pizza kits, they even have gluten free options like a cauliflower crust!

Newburgh Brewing Company is offering beer delivery within a 25-mile radius for a $20 minimum. Orders will be delivered within 24 hours. They're offering discounted four packs and cases. They've set up a new website at newburghbrewingdelivers.com.

The New Windsor Coach Diner is offering takeout from 7am-8pm. They are offering specials in addition to their regular menu.

Oak & Reed in Middletown offers curbside pickup and takeout. Their hours are currently Monday, 3-8PM; Tuesday through Saturday, 11:30AM-8PM; and Sunday from 11:30AM-7PM. Call them at (845) 775-4200.

The Orangetown Classic Diner in Orangeburg is offering takeout and free delivery within a 7 mile radius. Use PROMO code "10percent" on their website. They're also offering family meal deals!

Perkins Restaurant & Bakery in Newburgh will be open 8am - 8pm offering limited menu takeout and delivery through Ubereats & DoorDash.

Pizza E Birra in Middletown is offering curbside pickup. Call 845-343-8226 or order online.

Pizza Mia in Newburgh and Highland is offering curbside pickup and delivery. They offer delivery service on Doordash, GrubHub and Slice.

Pizza Plus in Pine Bush has delivery and take out. Visit pbpizzaplus.com for a menu.

Pizza Shop in Newburgh is offering takeout and delivery. They're open from 11:30am-8pm. Place your order online or through their mobile app.

Planet Pizza in Monroe has delivery available. Call them at (845) 782-7715.

Planet Wings is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. Call any location to place your order or order online.

Plum House in Monroe offers delivery and online ordering through their website nyplumhouse.com.

Quickway Diner in Bloomingburg is offering their full menu for orders to go. They're open every day from 5am-8pm. Call 845-733-1012 to place your order.

River Grill in Newburgh is offering curbside pickup.

Rob’s Roast Coffees, located at 42 Liberty Street in Newburgh are open for take out and are delivering their locally roasted coffees. Call them at (845) 797-3141.

Rushing Duck will be open for takeout starting on Tuesday, March 17 at noon. They will also offer deliveries of beer within 20 miles of the brewery.

Scalia & Co. in Monroe offers online ordering through their website for takeout or delivery.

Schlesingers Steakhouse in New Windsor is offering curbside pickup. You can place your order online.

Sugar Loaf Taphouse is offering takeout. Call them at 845-610-5858.

Table 52 in Newburgh is offering takeout.

Tequila Grill is offering delivery in the Monroe area. Call (845) 395-9435 to place an order and visit their website for their full menu.

Tosco's Pizza in Monroe has delivery available with $2 fee for a $15 minimum. Order online at toscospizzeria.com

Villa Gaudio in Bullville (between Circleville and Pine Bush on Route 302) will have takeout available. They will also deliver locally.

Villa Italia Restaurant in Newburgh has takeout and delivery. Call them at 845-564-6670.

Villa Positano in Monroe is offering takeout, curbside pickup and free delivery. Call them at (845) 395-0786.

Walden Diner in Orange County is offering takeout and delivery from 9am-8pm.

Ward's Bridge Inn in Montgomery is offering curbside pickup and free delivery within 5 miles and $50 minimum. They're open Tuesday-Sunday 4pm-7pm.

The Warwick Inn is offering takeout and delivery. Check out their takeout menu and call 845-986-3666 to place your order.

Warwick Valley Winery and Distillery is open everyday 11am-6pm for curbside pick up of bottle sales. Friday-Sunday 12pm-6pm they offer cafe food & beverages for curbside pick up. Call them at 845-258-6020.

The Woodbury Diner is open from 8am-8pm for take out, curbside pick up and delivery. They're also offering free meals to kids 12 years and younger for families who cannot afford it. Family style meals are being offered at an affordable price.

Yesterday's in Warwick offers takeout. Call them at (845) 986-1904.

ULSTER COUNTY

440 Pizza in Kingston is offering takeout and deliver.

Alebrijes in Kingston is offering takeout.

Applebee's in Newburgh, Kingston, Wallkill and Poughkeepsie are offering takeout and curbside pickup. Hours for to-go services are Sunday through Thursday from 11AM to 9PM and Fridays and Saturdays from 11AM to 10PM.

The Anchor in Kingston will be offering delivery and curbside pickup through their website. Their updated hours will be noon to 8PM, seven days a week beginning on Tuesday, March 17.

Bagels & Bites will offer delivery and pick-up.

The Bakery in New Paltz is offering curbside pick-up.

Black-Eyed Suzie's Upstate is offering curbside pick up and free delivery within 7 miles. There is also a family-style takeaway menu available for pre-order with curbside pick-up and free delivery to Saugerties, Woodstock and Kingston.

Blondie's Trolley Diner in Kingston is offering takeout and delivery. They are closed Mondays.

Blue Mountain Bistro-to-Go in Kingston is offering curbside pick-up and exploring possible delivery options in the future.

Broadway Lights in Kingston is offering takeout and delivery. Their hours are 9AM to 9PM.

Broadway Pizza in Kingston is offering takeout and delivery.

Brio's Pizzeria in Phoenicia is offering takeout seven days a week; Sun-Thurs: 11am-8pm & Fri-Sat: 11am-9pm. Call them at 845-688-5370.

Casa Villa in Kingston is offering takeout.

Chops Grille in Kingston is offering curbside pickup.

Christina's in Kingston is offering takeout. Their hours are 11:30AM to 6PM.

Dallas Hot Weiner's in Kingston is offering takeout and delivery on orders with a $20 minimum. Call 845-853-8191 to place your order.

Dibella's in Kingston is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

Diego's in Kingston is offering takeout and curbside pickup.

Dietz Diner in Kingston is offering takeout and delivery.

Downtown Cafe in Kingston is offering takeout and delivery.

Dunkin' Donuts locations are offering carry out, drive-thru ordering where available and delivery via GrubHub and other delivery partners. Mobile ordering is also available through the Dunkin' app.

Duo Bistro in Kingston is offering a limited takeout menu.

Dutch Ale House in Saugerties is offering curbside pickup and free delivery.

The Flavorful Ladle in Highland will be open from noon to 8PM for takeout and delivery. Their delivery areas include Modena, Gardiner, Highland, Clintondale, Milton, Marlboro and New Paltz, but may be able to accommodate additional areas.

Foxhall Deli in Kingston is offering takeout and delivery.

Frank Guido's Little Italy is offering takeout, including curbside pickup and delivery Monday-Sunday from 11:30am-7pm. Their full menu is available. Call 845-340-1682 to place your order.

Frida's Bakery & Cafe in Milton is offering delivery, curbside and takeout from 10am-6pm, seven days a week. They also offer beer and wine, as well.

Front Street Tavern in Kingston is offering takeout and delivery from 11:30am-7pm Monday-Saturday. You can call 845-853-8500 or place your order online.

Frozen Rainbow in Port Ewen is open for takeout and delivery.

Gaby's Cafe in Ellenville is offering takeout every day from 11am-8pm excluding Tuesdays.

Gadaleto's fish market and restaurant in New Paltz is open for takeout and delivery and the market is open to purchase seafood.

The Gateway Diner in Highland is offering pickup and delivery on all of their menu items. Call them at 845-691-6326 to place your order.

Golden Ginza in Kingston is offering takeout.

Grinds & Grains in New Paltz will be offering takeout via curbside starting on Wednesday or delivery through Carryout Kings.

Hickory BBQ in Kingston is offering takeout and curbside pickup.

High Falls Cafe, located at 12 Stone Dock Rd in High Falls, NY is open with temp business hours Tuesday-Saturday 1pm-7:15pm, Sunday 10am-5pm. Order online HERE, or call (845) 687-2699.

High Falls Kitchenette offers takeout and delivery within a five-mile radius for $2. For delivery over five miles, contact Door Dash. Hours will be Monday through Friday from 10AM to 4PM. They are also offering a free for kids choice of an egg on a biscuit, grilled cheese or a peanut butter and jelly sandwich and French fries.

Hoffman House in Kingston is offering takeout and delivery.

Home Plate Deli in Kingston is offering carryout, takeout and delivery for breakfast, lunch and dinner.

Krause's Chocolates in Saugerties, New Paltz and Rhinebeck will be doing curbside pickup orders.

Joe Beez in Kingston is offering takeout and delivery within a five-mile radius with a $20 minimum.

Keegan Ales in Kingston is offering takeout.

King's Pizza in Kingston is offering curbside pickup as well as delivery within a 5 miles radius and $20 minimum.

King's Valley Diner in Kingston is offering takeout and delivery from 8AM-8PM.

Kingston Candy Bar is offering curbside pickup of candy and ice cream.

Kyoto Japanese in Kingston is offering takeout.

La Roma in Kingston is offering takeout.

Little Italy in Kingston is offering its full menu for takeout.

Lydia's in Stone Ridge will be open for takeout breakfast and lunch Tuesday through Sunday and dinner Wednesday through Saturday.

Main Street in Bistro in New Paltz is offering to-go orders as well as delivery through Carry-Out Kings.

Main Course Catering and Marketplace is offering curbside pickup and delivery. They are located at 175 Main St. in New Paltz.

Mara's on the Way in Kingston is offering takeout.

Mario's Pizza in Port Ewen is offering takeout and free delivery.

Market Basket in Kingston is offering takeout.

Masa Midtown in Kingston is offering takeout.

Mexicali Blue in New Paltz and Wappingers Falls is offering pickup and delivery service.

Mi Ranchito-Pupuseria in Kingston is offering takeout.

Monkey Joe's Roasting Company in Kingston is open for takeout.

Ole Savannah Restaurant in Kingston is offering curbside pickup and free delivery within a five-mile radius.

The Olympic Diner in Kingston is offering takeout and delivery with Uber Eats, GrubHub and DoorDash from 10am-8pm.

Pasquale's Pizzeria & Restaurant locations are offering takeout and delivery.

Pine Hill Arms Hotel will be doing takeout service from 3PM to 8PM during their regular business days.

Pizza Mia in Newburgh and Highland is offering curbside pickup and delivery. They offer delivery service on Doordash, GrubHub and Slice.

Pizza Star in Saugerties is offering takeout.

Pomodoro Pizza & Cafe in Highland is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

Rino's Pizza in New Paltz is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. You can place your order online here or call 845-255-8600. They're also offering make your own pizza kits for $7.99!

Santa Fe Restaurants, with locations in Woodstock, Kingston and Tivoli, offers takeout from 4PM to 8PM on regular days of operation. The Kingston location is offering delivery within five-mile radius. The entire menu is available, as are $5 tacos every day and $7 classic margaritas.

Savona’s Trattoria in Kingston and Red Hook is offering curbside pickup for takeout orders, as well as free delivery for lunch and dinner.

Ship to Shore in Kingston is offering curbside pickup.

Slices of Saugerties is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery.

Smitty's Deli in Port Ewen is offering takeout.

The Starway diner in Saugerties is offering takeout from 8am-8pm.

Stonehedge Restaurant in West Park offers takeout seven days a week from 4pm-7pm. Check out their daily specials. Beer, wine & cocktails can be added to your order. Call them at 845-384-6555.

Stoutridge Vineyard and Distillery in Marlboro is open Friday through Sunday 11AM to 6PM for wine and liquor bottle sales. Curbside delivery is available. Call them at 1-845-236-7620.

Valley Diner in Marlboro has curbside pickup and delivery. Get your chocolate chip cookie making kit! They'll be offering brownie making kits soon.

Village Pizza & Restaurant in Saugerties is offering takeout and delivery everyday from 11am-11pm. Call them at 845-246-3103. Get a make your own pizza kit for $10.

Village Pizza in New Paltz is offering pickup and delivery. You can place your order online or call 845-255-3100. Get a make your own pizza kit.

ROCKLAND COUNTY

Beni's Trattoria in Garnerville is offering curbside pickup and delivery every day from 10am-10pm.

Dee Maria'a Pizza & Pasta is offering curbside pickup. Call them at 845-268-5291.

Dunkin' Donuts locations are offering carry out, drive-thru ordering where available and delivery via GrubHub and other delivery partners. Mobile ordering is also available through the Dunkin' app.

Gilligan's Clam Bar & Grill is offering takeout and delivery. Call them at 845-354-1161.

Pizzarena of Stony Point is offering pickup and delivery.

Stony Point Pancake Factory is open for pickup and delivery. Call them at 845-553-9621.

SULLIVAN COUNTY

Annie's Ruff Cut in Cochecton is offering takeout and family-style meals. Call them at 845-932-5100.

Danny's Steakout and Pizza is offering takeout. Call them at 845-292-0007.

Danny's Village Inn is offering curbside pickup and free delivery to the Wurtsboro area with any food order of $20 or more. Take out bar as well. Call them at 845.888.200

Dunkin' Donuts locations are offering carry out, drive-thru ordering where available and delivery via GrubHub and other delivery partners. Mobile ordering is also available through the Dunkin' app.

The Liberty Diner is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery. Call them at 845-292-8973 or place your order online.

Lorenzo's Bistro in Jeffersonville is offering pickup and free meals + delivery to senior citizens and free breakfast for kids in the Jeffersonville area. Choose from 2 eggs any style w/ toast, 3 pancakes w/ fruit or a breakfast burrito! Call 845-482-2215 to place your order.

Papa Luke's Pizzeria in Monticello is offering curbside pickup and free delivery within a 5 mile radius and $25 order. Call them at 845-791-7272.

Peppino's in Callicoon is open from 7am-9pm for takeout. Their breakfast menu is available from 7am-3pm and their lunch & dinner menu is available from 11am-9pm.

Pizza the Rock is offering takeout and delivery within a 5 mile radius and $20 minimum.

The New Munson Diner in Liberty is open from 8am-8pm for takeout and delivery.

Roscoe Diner is offering takeout. Call them at 607-498-4405.

PUTNAM COUNTY

Carlo's Pizza, 3182 Rt. 9 suite 114, Cold Spring, NY 101516 is offering free delivery and 15% off their entire menu from 11am-9pm.

Dunkin' Donuts locations are offering carry out, drive-thru ordering where available and delivery via GrubHub and other delivery partners. Mobile ordering is also available through the Dunkin' app.

The Eveready Diner (both locations in Hyde Park and Brewster) are offering delivery, take out and curbside pick up. The Hyde Park location is open from 10am-7:30pm and the Brewster location is open from 8am-10pm.

George's Place in Carmel is offering takeout from 6am-2pm for breakfast and lunch. Check out their Facebook page for daily specials. Call them at 845-225-3933.

The Greek Village Restaurant in Carmel is offering take out and free delivery. Their hours are Mon-Sat 10am-8:30pm and Sun from 10am-3pm. Check out their menu.

Kelly's Corner in Brewster is offering pickup and free delivery. Include beer, wine or cocktails with your order! Check out their menu.

Las Mananita's in Brewster is offering free delivery on orders with a $40 minimum within a 10 mile radius of the restaurant. Curbside pickup is available until 8pm. Call 845-279-4646 to place your order. Check out their menu.

The New Carmel Diner is offering delivery and curbside pickup. Their hours are from 10am-8pm. When you order through Vroom Service Now, use code "COMMUNITY" for free delivery for the remainder of March on all orders over $35.

The Olympic Diner in Mahopac is offering takeout and delivery with Uber Eats, GrubHub or DoorDash from 10am-8pm. Call them at 631-242-1902 to place your order.

The Putnam Diner in Patterson is offering takeout, curbside pickup and delivery within a 10 mile radius. As a thank you, they're also offering any dessert for free with any meal.