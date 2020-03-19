Local Business for Local Business: Home Services

Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley is a local media business employing over 60 Hudson Valley residents. We're proud to support our fellow Hudson Valley businesses in getting the word out that their services and goods are available as we grapple with a rapidly changing world.

The following home service providers in the Hudson Valley are open for business and looking forward to serving you.

Dutchess County

Aire Serv Heating & Air Conditioning, 392 Masten Rd, Pleasant Valley, NY 12569 is here to safely maintain your heating & AC needs to ensure the air you breathe is clean & healthy in the comfort of your home. Call them at (845) 226-4459.

County Appliance Repair is open for servicing appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-489-8542.

Dirty Gloves are open from 9-5 for no contact landscaping as well as indoor and outdoor junk removal appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-235-4723.

D. Rohde Heating and Plumbing, 131 Cannon St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601, (845) 453-9072

Empire State Pools, Plus located in Hopewell Jct. is taking calls and appointments for Pool Openings, Pool Maintenance & Repairs Chemical Delivery, Spas & Liner Replacements. Call them at (845) 223-5030.

Fox Air Corp, 2 Tucker Drive Suite 4, Poughkeepsie, NY 12603, 845-473-8900

Griffen Pump Service, 3 Nancy Ct #3, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590, 845-897-3107.

Herzogs Home & Paint Center in Poughkeepsie and Fishkill are open M-Sat 8am-4pm.

Hill Treekeepers in Newburgh is open for all of your tree removing, pruning & trimming needs. Give them a call at 914-214-7045.

Kulk's Plumbing & Heating is open for 24/7 emergency service. Call them at (845)-320-3413

Lawn Doctor is open for landscaping services in Ulster, Columbia, Greene, and Dutchess Counties. Give them a call today at (845)-471-6788.

Mr. Rooter Plumbing, 4 Dwight St, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601 offers their plumbing and drain cleaning services 24/7. Call them at 845-250-3966

Orlando Electric In Hopewell Junction is open Mon-Sat 8am-4pm. Call them for all of your electrical needs, including wiring, installation, repair and upgrades at (845) 264-8390.

Palermo, Tile, Kitchen & Bath, located in Milton, NY but serves the entire Hudson Valley Region. We are open providing estimates virtually. We are available for emergency repairs and scheduling jobs on our calendar. We also offer dumpster rentals at an extremely affordable price. Give them at call at 845-542-8453

PuroClean Professional Restorations, serving the Hudson Valley deals in property damage, water, fire, mold, bio-hazard, and Covid-19 cleanup. Call them at (845) 320-4646

Red Barn Farm & Nursery, 125 Myers Corners Rd, Wappingers Falls, NY 12590 is open Mon-Sat 8am-5pm & Sun 9am-3pm. Call them at 845-298-1825.

Renu Painting is open. Covering Dutchess, parts of Orange and Ulster counties. Call them at (845) 522-9327

Squeaky Clean Service LLC, 1 Harvard St., Red Hook, NY 12571, (845) 758-5402

Squeaky Clean Service offers cleaning services, including disinfecting residential and commercial homes and businesses.

Totally Tankless, 26 Bushwick Road, Poughkeepsie is open. If you are looking for a clean, professional plumber or water heater specialist, we are the source for your plumbing and water treatment needs. Call them at (845) 790-5013

Under The Sun Improvements offers free virtual consultations and no-contact visits outside your home! Call them today 914-490-1695.

Wind River Environmental, 80 Dennings Ave, Beacon, NY 12508 is open for all of your septic and waste water needs, including pumping, repairs, or drain cleaning. Call them at 1-800-428-6166.

Xterior Solutions, 190 Cardinal Rd, Hyde Park, NY 12538, 845-232-6518 is offering all exterior solutions such as roof replacement, roof repair and siding services. Get a free estimate.

Putnam County

Putnam Windows, 2560 Route 9, Cold Spring, NY 10516 is open Monday - Friday 8:00-5:00 and Saturday's 9:00-1:00. Call them at (845) 265-4382.

Jim Taylor Plumbing & Heating is open for appoints servicing Dutchess, Ulster and Putnam counties. Call them at (845)-883-6004.

T Webber is open for water heating repair, plumbing, AC, heating, septic, drain and well pump servicing. They are offering 24/7 emergency services and appointments. Call them at (845)-288-2777.

Orange County

Access Heating & Plumbing is open for heating, air conditioning, and plumbing is open for servicing. Call them at (845)-695-2990.

America's Cleaning Service is open for residential and commercial appointments. Call them today at (845)-554-5351.

Apple Corp Modular Home Sales will continue to work over the phone and online to put you in your dream house. Reach out to them for floor plans, pricing and options. (845) 564-1389.

A-Star Plumbing Heating and Air Conditioning, 36 Wes Warren Dr., Middletown, NY 10941, (845) 241-0333

Bella's Landscaping is open for appointments. Call them today at (845)-797-1420.

CG Clean Up is open and offering military discounts for gutter services. discounted pressure and window washing. Call them at (845)-235-1270.

Cherry Hill Tree Expert Company are open for tree and lawn care servicing. Call them today at (845)-741-3631.

CJ House & Roof Washing is open for residential and commercial servicing. Call them today at (845)-662-5560.

Dale Giraudin's Basement Systems of NY, 2901 Route 17K, Bullville, NY 10915, (914) 618-4318.

Dan's Small Engine Repair in Walden is open Tues-Fri 9:30am-3:30pm and Sat 9am-12pm. Call them at 845-778-4642.

Depew Energy, 5182 Route 9W, Newburgh, NY 12550 is open M-F 8:30am-4pm & Sat 8am-2pm. They're still open for BBQ tank refills on site in addition to deliveries. Call them at 845-568-0072.

Dr. Energy Saver of the Hudson Valley, 2901 Route 17K, Bullville, NY 10915, (844) 385-7838. They're fixing homes & improving air quality everyday with the help of their patented products, while following CDC guidelines for cleaning and operating safely. Request a free estimate.

Evolution Excavating is open and providing excavation, paving, and landscaping services. Give them a call today at (845)-532-5830.

FOAMCO, 2901 Route 17K, Bullville, NY 10915, (855) 591-2755. They offer insulation, radon mitigation and remodeling for home and business. Schedule a free estimate.

Home Pro Exteriors, 541 Rt 17m, Middletown is open. Call them at (845) 343-1777.

Joe's Small Engine, Pine Bush is open. They sell and repair power equipment including emergency equipment such as chainsaws and generators. Call them at (845) 744-3720

Kowal Brothers Paving is open for concrete work, driveway paving and sealing as well as masonry work. Call them at (845)-856-4163.

Main Care Energy, 29 New Road, Newburgh is open for emergency services. Call them at 1-800-542-5552

Magic Broom is open for exterior cleaning, power washing, and gutter cleaning. Call them at 1-(845)-342-5326.

M & S Asphalt is open for masonry and concrete work. Call them today at (845)-294-1588.

Ron Degroodt Paving is open for masonry and concrete services. Give them a call today at (845)-778-4268.

Safe and Sound Home Services, 3062 Route 9W, New Windsor, NY 12553, provides home surveillance and security systems. Schedule your free estimate today. Call them at (845) 458-5381.

Seal King Paving is open for driveway paving and sealing as well as other masonry and concrete work. Call them today at (845)-778-4356.

Sohns Appliance Center, 23-27 Main St., Walden, NY 12586, (845) 778-7124.

Supreme Sealcoating is open for masonry, driveway sealing, and concrete work. Call them today at (845)-774-5641.

Tri State Foundation Waterproofing, 2901 Route 17K, Bullville, NY 10915, (845) 361-1143.

WK Mechanical Heating and Cooling Comfort Pros, 21 Howells Rd., Middletown, NY 10940, (845) 764-9974

Sullivan County

Black Bear Fuel, Oil, Plumbing, Heating & Air Conditioning is open and offering online and over the phone contactless payment options. Call them today at (845)-513-3544.

DJS Plumbing & Heating are open for appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-887-6309.

Dun Rite Power Washing is open to serve Sullivan and Orange counties with Military, Police, EMS, and Firefighter discounts for residential and commercial power washing and painting services. Call them at (845)-988-1722.

Erts Mechanical is open for plumbing, heating, and air conditioning repair. Give them a call today at (845)-292-4571.

J & R Painting Contracting is open for gutter cleaning and painting appointments. Call them today at (845)-513-3532.

Kratz Concrete Construction is open for paving, sealing as well as other masonry services. Give them a call today at (845)-932-8232.

Martin Landscaping is open for appointments. Call them today at (845)-807-7409.

Preacherman Plumbing & Heating is open for HVAC, boiler/furnace repair, as well as drain and well pump cleanings. Free estimates are available. Give them a call today at (845)-791-7100.

Silverman Mechanical Corporation is open for HVAC and plumbing servicing. Call them today at (845)-583-6569.

Smalls Plumbing, Heating & AC are open for appointments. Their "Ask a Tech" feature is available for service questions. Call them today at (845)-794-7780.

Westchester County

Ulster County

Above Water is open for 24/7 water treatment services. Call them at (845)-247-3216.

All About Construction, Inc. is open for plumbing, electrical, HVAC as well as generator sales and servicing appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-339-0226.

Appliance Sales Plus is open for appliance repair and servicing. Give them a call today at (914)-248-5800.

Bob Dietz & Sons, Inc. is open for contracting, construction and septic tank servicing appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-255-0086.

B&P Contracting is offering a D.I.Y. hotline and video chat service to provide you with all the tips and tricks you'll need to completing any home improvement projects during this time. Give Caleb a call today at (845)-264-1403.

Chanowitz Family Plumbing & Heating is open for heating, ventilating, AC, plumbing service and contracting work. Give them a call at (845)-564-4397.

Chris Rodulfo Electric is offering 24/7 emergency electrical assistance. Give them a call today at (845)-657-5823.

Clarkson's Appliances is open for appliance installation and servicing. Give them a call today at (845)-255-1111.

Conscious Energy is open and providing and electrical and solar energy servicing. Give them a call today at (845)-750-9441.

Custom Lawns & More are open for no contact spring clean up and lawn moving services. Call them at (845)-309-6258 for the upcoming season schedule.

Dolphin Plumbing Inc. is open for limited and no interaction 24/7 heating and plumbing emergency service. Call them at (845)-834-2797.

Doorstep Power Equipment located in Marlboro, NY is available for service. Their office is not open to the public at this time, call or visit their website/facebook page to schedule service. Call them at (888) 801-6095

Ferrante Electric Inc. is open for electrical contracting work by appointment. Give them a call today at (845)-564-4928.

Fumarola Plumbing & Heating, LLC is open for 24/7 emergency service involving no heat, no water, and no hot water. Call them at (845)-263-3429.

Gen-Plus Inc. is offering generator sales and service with 24/7 emergency support. Give them a call today at (845)-339-5335.

Gentle Office Cleaning Service is open from 7-5 for commercial and industrial cleaning as well as damage restoration. Call them at (845)-514-4434.

Global Dwelling is open for construction and contracting work. Give them a call today at (845)-256-0019.

Gordon Fire Equipment, 3199 Route 9W, Highland, NY 12528, 845-691-5700

Haberwash is offering discounted prices for painting, pressure washing, staining and remodeling in Dutchess and Ulster counties. Call them at (845)-249-8668.

Hearth n Home NY LLC General Contracting is open for contracting services including carpentry, home renovations, cabinetry, masonry, woodworking and tile specialists. Give them a call today at (845)-338-1308.

Heckeroth Plumbing and Heating is open for 24/7 emergency plumbing and HVAC servicing. Call them at (845)-255-2102.

Herzogs Home Center, Design Center and Lumber Yard in Kingston is open. Call them at 845-338-6300.

H.L. Snyder and Son Appliances located at 234 Ulster Avenue in Saugerties is offering Appliance Repairs and Sales. 9-5 M-Th 9-7 F 9-4 Saturday closed Sunday. Call them at (845) 246-2431.

Hobson Appliance Service, LLC. is open for appliance servicing. Give them a call today at (845)-876-3102.

Home Maid Commercial Cleaning Service is open in Kingston for janitorial, window cleaning, residential, and commercial cleaning services. Call them at (845)-399-8596.

HWS Electric is open with heating, ventilating, air conditioning, and plumbing appointments as well as emergency services. Give them a call today at (845)-331-8948.

Jacobini Lawn & Snow Service is open for landscaping appointments such as gutter cleaning, pressure washing, lawn care and more! Give them a call today at (845)-883-8476.

Jaffer Electric Inc. is offering commercial, industrial, and residential electrical contracting appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-338-1330.

J.H. Miller Plumbing, Heating, and Air Conditioning is open for servicing by appointment. Call them at (845)-658-8314.

J & J Sass Electric Inc. are open for industrial and commercial electrical contracting appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-331-8666.

J Lent & Sons General Contracting, LCC is open for contracting work. Give them a call today at (845)-399-7905.

JMC Lawn Care & Property Maintenance is open for spring clean up, patio and walkway work, and gutter cleaning appointments. Give them a call at (845)-303-3538.

Jones Services continues to provide heating, ventilation, air conditioning, plumbing and electrical servicing. Call them today at (845)-294-1010.

JSP Home Services in Kingston is open for plumbing, heating, and electrical services. Call them at (845)-331-8473.

Lawn Doctor is open for landscaping services in Ulster, Columbia, Greene, and Dutchess Counties. Give them a call today at (845)-471-6788.

Marguglio Landscaping is open for landscaping and gardening appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-853-9369.

MNC Landscape & Lawn Care is open for appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-430-7790.

Mountain Rest Electric is open for electric and solar energy servicing by appointment. Give them a call at (845)-419-8522.

New Paltz Electric is open for heating, ventilating, air condition and electrical services. Give them a call today at (845)-332-0088.

New Paltz Plumbing & Septic is open for plumbing and septic installation as well as repair. Call them at (845)-867-2335.

New Site Construction is open for contracting, damage restoration, and cleaning services. Give them a call today at (845)-406-9781.

On the Level Plumbing is offering same day water heater, drain cleaning, and sewer line servicing. Call them at (845)-452-7555.

Porco Energy, 1455 Rt. 9W, Marlboro, NY 12542 is open M-F 8am-5pm and still offering propane/fuel delivery services. Call them at 845-236-3600.

RHE Electric Inc. is open for electrical appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-775-8222.

Rice Plumbing & Heating are open from 8-4:30 for plumbing, heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and septic tank servicing. Call them at (845)-626-5088.

Rick Spoth Plumbing & Heating is open for servicing Monday-Friday from 7-5 and Saturday from 8-5. Give them at a call at (845)-389-1161.

Santini's Lawn Care is open for excavation and landscaping appointments from 8-7. Give them a call toady at (845)-234-5320.

Scott's Lawn Care & Snow Removal is open for for landscaping, gardening and contracting appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-728-2347.

Sinnott's Plumbing & Heating are open for plumbing, heating, ventilation, and air conditioner appointments. Call them at (845)-246-8262.

SJB Lawn Care & Landscaping LLC. is open for stone work, landscaping, and lawn care appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-475-4384.

Stockade Maids is open for home cleaning services 7 days a week from 9-5:30. Call them at (845)-399-3593.

Stone Ridge Electrical Service Inc. is open for electrical and contracting work. Give them a call today at (845)-331-4227

Sunrise Seamless Gutters is open for gutter installation appointments. Give them a call today at (845)-331-6472.

Sutton Electrical, Plumbing & Heating is open for local servicing. Call them at (845)-246-7906.

The Green Janitor is open to service Dutchess and Ulster counties with commercial, home, office, and carpet cleaning as well as janitorial and air duct repair services. Call them at (877)-248-6242.

Tom's Personal Home Service is open Monday-Friday from 9-5 for electrician appointments in Ulster, Sullivan, and Orange counties.

Walden Plumbing and Heating is open from 8-5 for local servicing. Call them at (845)-778-3942.

Willy's Landscaping is open for tree services. Call them at (855)-650-5263.

WrightRhule's Lawn Service is open for lawn care and pest control services. Give them a call today at (845)-733-5333.

Columbia County

