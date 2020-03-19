Local Business for Local Business: Financial Services

Townsquare Media of the Hudson Valley is a local media business employing over 60 Hudson Valley residents. We're proud to support our fellow Hudson Valley businesses in getting the word out that their services and goods are available as we grapple with a rapidly changing world.

The following financial service providers in the Hudson Valley are open for business and looking forward to serving you.

Dutchess County

Emergency Relief Resources During these unprecedented times, the Advocacy Institute remains committed to supporting and amplifying the advocacy and organizing work of our partners to the best of our ability. This crisis has truly brought to the forefront how many of the systems, policies, and structures in our society are not designed with our communities’ best interests in mind. In these desperate times, the fight continues more than ever and we are here to support you as much as we can.

Dyson Foundation "To support Mid-Hudson Valley organizations whose work focuses on meeting people’s basic health and human service needs for food, shelter, and financial assistance, we are making additional funding available."

Child Care Services The Child Care Council is here to assist you with all of your child care needs, especially during the COVID-19 crisis. Contact us online at info@childcaredutchess.org or by calling us at (845) 473-4141.

Restaurant Employee Relief Southern Smoke is a nonprofit charitable foundation. Our Emergency Relief Program provides emergency funding to those employed by or own restaurants or bars or are employed by a restaurant or bar supplier that are faced unforeseen expenses that cannot or will not be covered by insurance. We stand with those in our community and are committed to “taking care of our own”.

Hudson Valley Federal Credit Union locations offer drive-up services with tellers and are open M-F 8am-8pm and Sat 8:30am-5:30pm. See their complete list of FAQ's.

Justin Albertson Financial Services Professional - During this time of uncertainty the companies I work the closest with are making it easier to get information and find security in financial planning and protecting your family with life insurance. Please don't hesitate to call or text or email to set up a complimentary virtual meeting to see where we can help. (845) 554-8186

Lincoln Financial Advisors located in Fishkill are open by appointment only. Call (845) 202-7380

Rhinebeck Bank locations offer drive-up services with tellers & are open at the reduced hours of M-F 8am-4pm and Sat 8:30am-12:30pm. Their Arlington Branch is closed due to ongoing renovations.

Ulster Savings Bank locations offer drive-up services and are taking personal appointments. Non-members are able to use their ATM's with no surcharge fee.

H&R Block locations are offering drop off services for clients who have not yet filed their taxes , from now up until July 16. Office hours are M-F (9 am - 5 pm) Saturday and Sunday (11 am - 4 pm).

Restaurant Employee Relief Fund Offer 500$ to help aid employees that have been lost work due to the pandemic. Applications will re-open on April 10th 2020 due to high numbers of applications.

Progressive Insurance Is now extending any insurance payments due in April , until May 15.

Allstate Insurance If you have home or auto insurance through Allstate, you can pause up to two consecutive payments, or you may also choose to pay less than your usual bill amount. You can contact your Allstate agent or call 1 (800) ALLSTATE to set up payment relief.

Farmers Insurance Has paused policy cancellation for customers who can't pay until May 1, and you will not have to pay late fees. You will have to pay the amount that accumulates after the suspension is lifted. If it's time to renew your Farmers policy but you can't afford to do so, call 1 (888) 327-6335 to request an extension.

Geico has suspended coverage cancellations and policy expiration's until April 30 if you're unable to pay. You'll still have to pay these bills after the pause is lifted. You can also make partial payments now if you don't want to pay the total amount all at once later.

If you're enrolled in auto pay, remember to disable it to pause payments.

Assistance for Veterans The COVID-19 Emergency Financial Relief Program was created to provide financial assistance to all Veterans, Active Duty, Reserves and National Guard who are experiencing a financial setback due to the negative economic effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Bank of America Is offering additional support to our consumer and small business clients through our Client Assistance Program. For those who need help making credit card and/or home loan payments, you can submit an online request for a payment deferral.

Putnam County

Facebook Small Business Grants "We know that your business may be experiencing disruptions resulting from the global outbreak of COVID-19. We’ve heard that a little financial support can go a long way, so we are offering $100M in cash grants and ad credits to help during this challenging time."

United Way & Community Cares Community Cares is a nonprofit that provides meals, house cleaning, and laundry services to families that are going through a medical crisis.

Small Business Relief Fund The U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA) offers low-interest federal disaster loans for working capital to small businesses suffering substantial economic injury as a result of the Coronavirus (COVID-19).

conEdison is suspending all service shutoffs and is waiving late payment and other fees for those NY State customers who cannot pay their bill.

United Way United Way of Westchester and Putnam was able to distribute 10,000 pounds of food to about 800 families (including 325 that were delivered to seniors and immune compromised) in Putnam during this time of need.

Orange County

Cash Assistance Eligible families may receive up to 60 months of federally funded cash assistance under the Temporary Aid to Needy Families Program (TANF). Single individuals without children and families who have already received cash assistance for 60 months may receive benefits under the New York State Safety Net Program.

Hudson Heritage Federal Credit Union is offering drive-thru service.

James Demmer - State Farm - We have temporarily suspended our face-to-face interactions however we are open and available by calling or texting 845-344-FARM, emailing us at CustomerCare@JamesDemmer.com, logging into the State Farm app or visiting www.statefarm.com for any policy information.

Rhinebeck Bank locations offer drive-up services with tellers & are open at the reduced hours of M-F 8am-4pm and Sat 8:30am-12:30pm. Their Goshen Branch is closed on Saturdays until further notice.

Sullivan County

Emergency Financial Help Sullivan County Catskills Mountain of Opportunity are helping anyone who may be in need of emergency assistance. Applications run Monday through Fridays.

Sullivan County COVID-19 Help Center Sullivan County officials opened an Emergency Assistance Center to help the most vulnerable populations during the COVID-19 pandemic. If you have any questions or concerns you may contact the Public Health Services’ hotline at 845-292-5910.

Energy Assistance The Home Energy Assistance Program (HEAP) is a federally funded program that helps low-income homeowners and renters pay for utility and heating bills. If you have received an electric, gas, or heating disconnect notice, you can apply for emergency financial help. You may also qualify for help if you have a low supply of heating fuel or a broken boiler or furnace.

Candid Helps Provide Coronavirus Funds Candid is an organization that is helping people that have been affected by the virus and will offer funds to help support families in need.

Ulster County

Accent Financial Group and Financial Services, LLC - They are open but our staff is working from home. Leave a message and they will get back to you in a few minutes. (845) 883-4280

Hudson Heritage Federal Credit Union is offering drive-thru service.

Mid-Hudson VIP located in New Paltz is offering Free employee benefits consultations and quotes for Hudson Valley businesses. Health, Dental, Vision, Life, Disability Insurances for Groups and Individuals. (845) 255-6035

Rhinebeck Bank locations offer drive-up services with tellers & are open at the reduced hours of M-F 8am-4pm and Sat 8:30am-12:30pm.

Sawyer Savings Bank is offering drive-up services with tellers only in their Saugerties and Highland branches. Hours are: Mon-Thurs 8:30am-5pm, Fri 8:30am-6pm & Sat 9am-2pm.

Taxdebt.com, 314 Quassaick Avenue, New Windsor, NY 12553, 845-477-3328.

Westchester County

Affinity Federal Credit Union is offering drive-thru service. If Affinity members cannot make it to one of their ATMS, they can use any other one & Affinity will waive the out of network fee. Call them at 1-800-325-0808.

United Way The organization will be awarding grants up to $5,000 to nonprofits directly helping the underprivileged or ALICE populations, those who are employed but are living paycheck-to-paycheck, that are displaced or actively impacted by the Coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester County.

Temporary Assistance Westchester is offering temporary assistance to anyone in need during the pandemic .