Help Needed: Stolen Truck Crashes Into Upstate New York Store, Flees

New York State Police need your help after two men in an alleged stolen truck crashed into an Upstate New York store and then fled the scene in the truck.

On Wednesday, New York State Police sent out a press release and took to social media in hopes Empire State residents can help them identify two men who drove an alleged stolen vehicle into a gas station in Upstate New York and then fled the scene.

New York State Police: Men In Stolen Truck Crash Into Kwik Gas Station In Town of Urbana In Steuben County, New York

Governor's Office Governor's Office loading...

New York State Police shared several photos in hopes the public can help them.

"The New York State Police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying two males," New York State Police stated in a press release.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

The photos and more information are below.

Photos: Can You Help New York State Police From Bath, New York?

What To Do If You Can Help New York State Police

Anyone with information about this is urged to contact the New York State Police Troop E Headquarters at (585) 398-4100.

It's not clear if the suspects stole anything from the convenience store. Some on Facebook wondered if they attempted to swipe the store's ATM.

16 Of New York State's Most Wanted Criminals- April 2023 Below are individuals wanted by the New York State Department of Corrections and Community Supervision's (DOCCS) Office of Special Investigations who have been designated as its Most Wanted Fugitives . They should be considered armed and dangerous. This list is current as of 4/01/2023:

NEVER attempt to apprehend a fugitive yourself. If you have information on the location of any of these fugitives, you can contact OSI 24 hours a day / 7 days a week to report it. All leads and tips are treated as confidential information.

If an immediate response is necessary, such as you see the wanted person at a location, please call “911” and report it to the police.

25 Must Try Hudson Valley Dining Experiences We compiled a list of 25 great dining experiences that you should try in the Hudson Valley!

Nearly 40 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State