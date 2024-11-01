Help New York And Smash Pumpkins For Free At Hudson River Park

New Yorkers can get rid of their post-Halloween stress and pumpkins for free at this Hudson River park.

Now that Halloween is over, you're probably wondering, what can I do with this Jack O'Lantern?

Pumpkin Smash At Hudson River Park

On Saturday, New Yorkers can bring their old pumpkins to Pier 84 on Saturday, November 2 between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m. to "smash" up old pumpkins, for a good cause.

"Squash, smash and smush your post-Halloween pumpkins into compost to help keep our Park beautiful, green and growing. BYOP (bring your own pumpkin) and we’ll provide everything else you’ll need to turn your seasonal waste into fertilizer for next season’s foliage," Hudson River Park officials stated in a press release.

All can choose a bat, hammer or shovel to break up their gourds. You'll eat 15 minutes of "smashing fun" with the weapon of your choice.

The event is described as a "family-friendly event" to smash, crush, and smush your pumpkin into compost.

Last year, Hudson River Park diverted a total of over 470,000 pounds of organic waste from landfills, including 350,000 pounds of horticultural waste and 120,000 pounds of food scraps, officials say.

The smashed pumpkins will be composted and turned into fertilizer to help keep the park beautiful, green and growing.

The Hudson River Park team will also explain to anyone interested how composting works.

