Help Needed: Woman Walking With Teddy Bear Badly Hurt In New York

A woman walking on a major highway in New York, while holding a large teddy bear, was hit by a car. Help is needed in identifying her.

On Wednesday, New York State Police asked for help in identifying a woman who was hit by a car.

New York State Police Ask For Public’s Assistance Needed in Identifying Female Struck by Vehicle On Long Island

The crash happened early Wednesday morning on a highway on Long Island.

New York State Police responded to the Southern State Parkway Eastbound in the area of Exit 13, in the Town of Hempstead, Nassau County, on Wednesday, August 21 at about 5:45 a.m.

Troopers were told a woman was hit by a motor vehicle on the eastbound side of the Southern State Parkway.

Unknown Woman With Teddy Bear Seriously Hurt

The unknown victim was described by police as as being a black woman in her 30s. At the time of the accident she was wearing a gold necklace and holding a large teddy bear.

A photo of the teddy bear is below:

The unknown woman was taken to a nearby hospital with serious injuries. Her condition hasn't been updated. Anyone with information is asked to call New York State Police.

"The New York State Police is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying this individual and anyone who saw this incident to please call us at 631-756-3300," New York State Police from Troop L stated in a press release.

