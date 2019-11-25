Help Needed In Finding Teen Who Went Missing From Dutchess County

A teen was just reported missing from his Dutchess County home this week, however, police say he left his home in September.

The New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks are searching for 17-year-old Leonardo Pop Ba of Amenia. Police say the teen ran away from his home on State Route 343.

In 2018, Leonardo was placed in a non-relative foster home in Amenia, police say. On Thursday, he was reported to State Police as missing.

According to authorities, an initial investigation revealed Leonardo left his foster home sometime in September 2019. Details pertaining to the direction of travel, possible destination or clothing description are unknown.

He's described as being 5'4" with brown eyes, black hair and weighs approximately 140 pounds.

If anyone has seen Leonardo or has information regarding his current whereabouts, they are asked to please contact the New York State Police at (845) 677-7300. Please refer to case# 9279340.

