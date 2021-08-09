Live music is back in the Hudson Valley and Greater Danbury area! Here at The Wolf, the live music party doesn't stop at the end of summer. We keep it rolling into fall!

This October 2nd Chris Janson will play the Hudson Valley Rodeo in Amenia. 100% of the net proceeds from the rodeo will benefit the Amenia-Wassaic Community organization.

The Hudson Valley Rodeo is a charity event brought to you by The Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization & The Silo Ridge Community Foundation. The AWCO is a not-for-profit organization committed to connecting the Amenia-Wassaic community and according to their website "Through collaborative leadership and a clear vision, we create recreational, community, and personal enrichment opportunities."

The Silo Ridge Community Foundation works to provide "funding through its grant program to organizations addressing issues such as hunger, veteran reintegration, senior needs, education, conservation and community enhancement."

Chris Janson is brining along a friend too, who you may have heard of. Ian Flannigan, of Saugerties and The Voice fame, will be opening up for Janson at the Hudson Valley Rodeo.

Tickets go on sale to the general public on Thursday, August 12th at 10 am. With that being said, Wolf listeners can get their hands on tickets starting today. Use promo code WOLF (in all caps) at checkout to get your tickets before they sell out.

Not only will there be an amazing concert, but there is an afternoon full of rodeo events. There's even a Mutton Bustin' competition for the kids.

For more information on the Hudson Valley Rode and the Chris Janson concert visit HudsonValleyRodeo.Com.

Murphy the Old Horse Who Loved Guinness Most of us were introduced to Murphy last November when Manhattan Beer Distributors donated him a supply of Guinness to help him thrive. Thanks to them and all the great folks who cared for Murphy over the years he had a great life. Equine Rescue Resources was Murphy's last home and we found these photos on their Facebook page.

Charming 80-Acre Hudson Valley Apple Orchard and Farm Stand Could Be Yours It sounds like the plot to a cutesy Hallmark movie, but this 80-acre apple orchard and farm market in the Hudson Valley is what farming dreams are made of.

Meet the Hiking Therapy Animals of the Hudson Valley Eleanor Pigby made a splash on social media around the Hudson Valley this week. Turns out she's part of a pretty special team. Get to know Eleanor and the rest of the Pets For Purpose Animal Therapy group of The Summit School in Nyack.