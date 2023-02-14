Help Upstate New York Family Deal With ‘Unspeakable Heartbreak’

Just a few months before graduation a Hudson Valley teen died in a tragic accident.

The Dutchess County Sheriff’s Office reported an investigation into a drowning that occurred in a body of water on the Taconic State Park in the Town of North East at approximately 2:50 p.m. on Friday.

Teen Drowns In Dutchess County

Canva / Dutchess County Sheriff's Office via Facebook Canva / Dutchess County Sheriff's Office via Facebook loading...

Two teens walked 20 to 30 feet on the ice when it broke. Both teens were sent into the water.

One teen was able to get out and call 911. However, the other teen could not get out.

For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile App and sign up for the Hudson Valley Post Newsletter.

A dive team was used to remove the teen but he was later pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police did not release the teen's name, but Hudson Valley Post learned the victim is 17-year-old Noah Thompson of Amenia, New York.

Victim From Amenia, New York Was Supposed To Graduate From Webutuck

GoFundMe GoFundMe loading...

Noah was a senior at Webutuck High School and was expected to graduate this spring.

"It is with profound sadness that I write this letter to let you know that one of our high school students passed away unexpectedly on Friday, February 10 in a tragic accident. Our sincere condolences and thoughts go out to the family and friends of our student," the Webutuck Central School District stated.

Noah played varsity baseball for Webutuck High School. He also loved working out at the gym.

Google Google loading...

"Noah will forever be remembered for living life on his own terms and for his amazing smile and infectious laughter and giving the biggest hugs," his obituary states.

Victim Donated Organs

Thompson is donating his organs.

"He loved everyone and his love continued after his untimely passing by selflessly donating his organs to those in need. He will be dearly missed and forever remembered by all," his obituary adds.

GoFundMe For Family

Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home Scott D. Conklin Funeral Home loading...

Thompson is survived by his family, including four siblings. A GoFundMe was set up to help his family pay for his funeral.

"Noah was such a gift to this world. This is such an all-encompassing tragedy and an unspeakable heartbreak. If we all contribute, hopefully, we can alleviate some of the terrible weight," the GoFundMe states.

Did You Know? Beloved TV Characters Make Super Return Thanks To Hudson Valley

CLICK HERE to donate. As of this writing, nearly $45,000 has been raised.

Nearly 50 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State Close to 50 children from New York State and the Hudson Valley have recently gone missing. You can help a New York family get reunited with a missing loved one.

Resorts World Hudson Valley Opens Doors In Newburgh The grand opening for Resorts World Hudson Valley, located in the Newburgh Mall on Rt. 300 in Newburgh, took place on Wednesday December 28th at 10:00am.

Did You Know? Over 100 Fun Facts About the Hudson Valley Did you know that Lucille Ball made her stage debut in the Hudson Valley? How about Philadelphia Cream Cheese wasn't invented in Philadelphia, but in Orange County? Or that a mansion in Dutchess County inspired the expression "keeping up with the Joneses?" Find out about those and over 100 other fun facts about the Hudson Valley.