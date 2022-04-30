National Prime Rib Day is this Wednesday (April 27).

According to National Day Calendar, National Prime Rib Day annually recognizes the special favorite on April 27 each year. The Prime Rib is a choice cut from one of the eight prime cuts of beef, and it is sometimes known as the "King of Meats." One may observe National Prime Rib Day Day by visiting your favorite restaurant or making your own at home and using #NationalPrimeRibDay to share on social media. I personally love a good prime rib with sauteed mushrooms and onions on top and mashed potatoes on the side. Yum!

We asked the Hudson Valley where in the area is their go-to place for the best prime rib, and have compiled a top 5 list.

Top 5 Places to Get the Best Prime Rib in the Hudson Valley

5. Hudson's Ribs & Fish

Hudson's Rib's & Fish Facebook Hudson's Rib's & Fish Facebook loading...

Hudson's Ribs & Fish located on rt 9 in Fishkill was established in 1989 and they are the premier steak and seafood house in the Hudson Valley. You must have the Angus ribeye, Au jus.

1099 U.S. 9

Fishkill, NY 12524

4. PC's Paddock Restaurant

PC's Paddock Restaurant Facebook PC's Paddock Restaurant Facebook loading...

Established in 1995, PC's Paddock is a charming, cozy restaurant located on Titusville Rd in the town of Poughkeepsie. The restaurant is nestled in a renovated barn that was built in 1840. They serve up American cuisine, steaks, and seafood. I've been there for some special occasions and I love this place and its prime rib. Try the 12 oz Oven Roast Prime Rib.

273 Titusville Rd

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

3. Jason Patrick's on 44

Jason Patrick's on 44 Facebook Jason Patrick's on 44 Facebook loading...

Another popular Poughkeepsie spot and the newest establishment on our list, Jason Patrick's on 44, is a cozy restaurant and bar serving American comfort food in a relaxed, family-friendly setting. We're told the seasoned and slow-roasted whole prime rib with Au jus and two sides is a must-have.

1112 US-44

Poughkeepsie, NY 12603

2. Gus's Restaurant & Tavern

Gus's Tavern Facebook Gus's Tavern Facebook loading...

I've always heard nothing but good things about Gus's in New Windsor and their prime rib, and apparently, much of the Hudson Valley has as well. They've made the number 2 spot on this list. Gus's Tavern, established in 1934, is a family-owned German/American restaurant serving the Hudson Valley for four generations. You gotta check out their Friday and Saturday Prime Rib Special.

10 Quassaick Ave

New Windsor, NY 12553

1. Loughran's Irish Pub

Loughran's Irish Pub Facebook Loughran's Irish Pub Facebook loading...

Another place I've always heard good things about, and eventually had to try. Loughran's Irish Pub in Salisbury Mills has become a Hudson Valley staple since first opening their doors in 1986. Known for serving up huge portions, their prime rib can't be beat. I remember doing a WPDH broadcast from Loughran's many years ago and I had the prime rib after having heard so much about it. Not only was it amazing, but it was the biggest prime rib I'd had ever seen. Looked like a piece of meat right out of the Flintstones!

10 Schoolhouse Rd

Beaverdam Lake-Salisbury Mills, NY 12577

When the Hudson Valley was asked where their favorite go-to place was for the best prime rib, the most popular answer was Loughran's Irish Pub in Salisbury Mills. And we'd have to agree with this answer.

Well, there ya have it. So many options out there in the Hudson Valley, and we only scratched the surface with this top 5 list. Go out and enjoy National Prime Rib Day on Wednesday, wherever you end up.

Hudson Valley Restaurants Where You'll Enjoy Eating at the Bar Chances are your favorite Hudson Valley Restaurant has an awesome bar. Next time you are at your favorite lunch or dinner spot consider a seat at the bar for your meal. I tried it once because the dining room was booked and now the restaurant bar for food and drinks is sometimes my preferred choice. Here a some of the ones I have discovered that you can enjoy.