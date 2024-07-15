Police Investigate Serious New Windsor Car Crash, Entrapment

Local police are investigating a serious motor vehicle accident that included multiple cars on a stretch of Temple Hill Rd. in New Windsor. The incident took place late in the afternoon on Friday July 12th.

Head-On Motor Vehicle Accident in New Windsor

Just before 4pm on Friday July 12th, New Windsor Police received word of a head-on motor vehicle accident, with entrapment, on Temple Hill Road. Once arriving on scene, the New Windsor Police Department first responders found three vehicles in the roadway, two with severe damage to the front of the cars, and the drivers still pinned inside.

Also upon arrival, NWPD found third vehicle involved in the crash had 'less serious' damage to the driver side of the vehicle, and all occupants were out by the time first responders arrived on scene.

Motor Vehicle Crash With Entrapment

New Windsor Police shared that the Vails Gate Fire Department responded to the scene to extricate the entrapped occupants from the vehicles. On-scene treatment was provided by New Windsor EMS Paramedics and EMTs, and then occupants were transported to Montefiore St. Luke’s Cornwall Hospital in Newburgh for additional treatment. At the time of the incident, injuries were reported as 'serious but not life threatening.'

The New Windsor Police Department’s Accident Reconstruction Unit was called in to assist with investigation, and revealed that a white Mercedes Benz sedan, which was operated by a 46-year-old woman who resides in Rock Tavern was the vehicle that hit two others. Investigation showed that the Mercedes was traveling southbound on Temple Hill Road and 'was involved in a sideswipe collision with a white Hyundai sedan, occupied by a 20-year-old female operator from Walden and a 21-year-old passenger from Pine Bush.'

It was shared that the white Mercedes then continued on Temple Hill Road, into the northbound lane, and collided head one with a grey Nissan Rogue which was being driven by a 66-year-old woman from New Windsor.

The identities of the drivers have not been released at this time, and investigation on the cause of this incident continues under the direction of the New Windsor Police Detectives.

