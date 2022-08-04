The Rodeo Is Coming to Dutchess County!

Have you ever been to a real live rodeo? I’ve been to a lot of different things… plenty of concerts, races, ball games, but I’ve never been to a rodeo in person. I’ve watched them on television, but from what I’ve heard, there is nothing like the excitement of being at a live rodeo. The thing is, there aren’t a lot of rodeos happening here in the Hudson valley. But that’s about to change.

The Hudson Valley Rodeo is coming to Keane Stud at 217 Depot Hill Road in Amenia on Saturday, Sept. 17 at 3PM, and doors open at noon for fun pre-rodeo activities like rodeo clowns, a stick horse rodeo competition for kids, barrel racing demonstrations, a rodeo roping clinic, meet and greet photo opportunities, and local country bands. Plus, food trucks, adult libations, face painting and more. And if that’s not enough, there will be a big concert after the rodeo with country music star Brett Young.

The Hudson Valley Rodeo in Dutchess County is exciting news, but one of the best parts is that it’s also for a great cause. Proceeds will go to help the Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization, which provides resources to support the work of non-profit community organizations. A fun day that is also a great help to the community. What’s not to love about that?

It’s pretty cool that the Hudson Valley has its own rodeo, and that it will be right here in Dutchess County next month. For more information, a schedule of events, to get your tickets, and to find out more about the Amenia-Wassaic Community Organization, visit the Hudson Valley Rodeo website.

