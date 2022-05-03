Dutchess County Fair Announces 2022 Concerts, Most Are Free

It's official!! The folks at the Dutchess County Fairgrounds have announced the lineup for this year's fair and the good news is some of this year's shows are FREE with fair admission.

The last couple of years have been awful when it comes to being able to go out and enjoy public events, from restrictions to mask-wearing, it's been really hard. One event that has suffered quite a bit is the Dutchess County Fair. Yes, they were able to put on a great fair last year but it still didn't quite feel like it has in the past.

This year, the organizers of the fair (which runs from August 23-28, 2022, at the Fairgrounds off of Route 9 in Rhinebeck, New York), are doing everything they can to change that this year by offering fans of the fair the chance to see grandstand entertainment shows for free with paid fair admission.

Admission for the Dutchess County Fair this year will be $12 online throughout the week of the Fair and $15 at the gate. Children 11 & under are FREE. General admission tickets to the fair do not include the "Ride All Day Wristband", which must be purchased separately and will cost $30 this year.

attachment-RS36050_Great Jones County Fair-scr loading...

Free Shows at the Dutchess County Fair

Shows are FREE with paid fair admission and this year include:

TUSK - The "Ultimate Fleetwood Mac Tribute Band" will take over the grandstand at the fair on Wednesday night August 24th, showtime is 7:30 p.m.

Niko Moon - hits the grandstand stage on Thursday night August 25th, showtime is 7:30 p.m. If you don't know, Niko Moon is one of country music's newer voices. His first song "Good Time" was all over the radio when it came out and he has written songs for some of country music's biggest names including Dierks Bentley, Zac Brown Band, Rascal Flatts, and Morgan Wallen.

Coney Island New York USA Purestock loading...

Shows That Require Tickets at the Dutchess County Fair

Darci Lynne - the teenage singer and ventriloquist will be performing her amazing show on the grandstand stage on Tuesday, August 23rd at 7:30 p.m. Tickets go on sale Friday, May 7th and are $37 in advance and $42 on the day of the show.

Chris Janson - the "Buy Me a Boat", "Good Vibes", and "Done" singer takes over the grandstand on Friday night August 26th at 7:30 p.m. Country music fans already know that Chris is one of the best artists to see live and everyone will now have the chance to experience it LIVE! Tickets go on sale on Friday, May 7th are $42 in advance and $47 on the day of the show.

This year the fair will also feature a Rodeo Show on Saturday night August 27th and Sunday night August 28th at 7:30 p.m. both nights. Tickets for the rodeo show are $5 with children 6 and under FREE!

How to Buy Tickets for the Dutchess County Fair

For more information and to purchase tickets check out the Dutchess County Fair online here.

5 Outstanding Hot Dog Stands in the Hudson Valley 5 Places to Get a Great Hot Dog in the Hudson Valley