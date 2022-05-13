Help: Hudson Valley, New York Man With Asperger’s Still Missing

Family and friends continue to ask for help in finding a "missing endangered adult." His Hudson Valley family says he has "Asperger’s Syndrome and he does not readily communicate."

Last week, the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department asked the public for help in finding Jordon Jones. Police classified him as a "Missing Endangered Adult." His family filed a missing report with the City of Poughkeepsie Police on May 2, 2022.

Police in Dutchess County, New York Search For "Missing Endangered Adult"

Jones, 20, of the City of Poughkeepsie was last seen by his family on April 30, 2022, at his home located at 25 South Clover Street. His family said he went missing after a recent friendship just ended.

"The family of Jordon Jones state that he has Asperger’s Syndrome and he does not readily communicate," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said in a press release.

Saturday marks two weeks since Jordan Jones went missing from Dutchess County.

"PLEASE HELP ME FIND MY SON! Even if you may have seen him please call me with the location," Alicia McIver wrote in a missing flyer for her son. "Please call Sharley (Alicia) at 845-240-6844 if you see him."

Police report Jones “wiped” his cellphone and left it along with his wallet at his home on South Clover Street before he left.

Help Needed Finding Missing Poughkeepsie, New York Man

Jones only wears black clothing and he wears an oversized wristwatch, officials say. Police describe Jones as being a 20-year-old 5'7" black man who weighs about 140 pounds with brown eyes and black hair.

"Jones does not drive or ride a bicycle, he (also) has no money or phone," the City of Poughkeepsie Police Department said in a press release.

Provided Provided loading...

Anyone with information or who may have seen Jordon Jones can also call the City of Poughkeepsie Police at 845-451-7577.

Around 80 children have recently gone missing in New York State. You can see a full list of those missing children below.

75 Children Have Recently Gone Missing From New York State

May- 45 New York Lottery Scratch Off Tickets With The Most Number One Jackpots Remaining Here in New York, the time is now to start searching for some amazing jackpots. There are all sorts of different kinds of Scratch-Off tickets offered by the New York Lottery.

While looking at the latest weekly roundup for grand prizes, we counted 44 different tickets that have their grand prizes still on the market. The report was last updated on March 28th, as we publish this article.

Top 10 Best Burger Finalist In New York State Every year the New York Beef Council holds a competition to find the best burger in the state and this week they released their Top 10 finalists for 2022.