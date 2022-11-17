Help: Hudson Valley Murder Suspect Could Be Hiding In New York State

Police in the Hudson Valley are looking for a man wanted in connection to the murder of a singer.

On Tuesday, the New Rochelle Police Department announced officers obtained a warrant regarding a homicide that happened on Oct. 26, 2022.

Music Artist Murdered In Westchester County, New York

Police allege 29-year-old Mtayari Dixon opened fire on Horton Avenue and Colonel Lee Archer Boulevard on October 26, killing 29-year-old James Caldwell Jr. Photos of Dixon, provided by police, are seen throughout this article.

Caldwell was a popular rapper who goes by the name Boogie Nation.

"The New Rochelle Police Department extends condolences to the family and friends of Mr. Caldwell," the New Rochelle Police Department stated in a press release.

Murder Suspect Has Ties To New Rochelle, Now Lives In Connecticut

Dixon has ties to Westchester County. He used to live in New Rochelle but currently lives in Stamford, Connecticut, according to police. It's unclear where Dixon may be, as of this writing.

"The warrant calls for full extradition from any U.S. State," the New Rochelle Police Department stated in a press release. "Anyone with current information of his whereabouts are encouraged to call New Rochelle Police Detectives at 914-654-2300."

On Oct. 26, 2022, around 5:54 p.m, police received multiple calls about shots fired at the intersection of Horton Avenue and Colonel Lee Archer Boulevard. First responders found Caldwell on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds, police say.

Caldwell was taken to a local hospital were he died from his injuries, according to the New Rochelle Police Department. Police have not said if Dixon and Caldwell knew each other.

