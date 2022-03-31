Help: Depressed Bipolar Hudson Valley Man Missing in New York

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing Hudson Valley man. Police say the man is depressed, bipolar, schizophrenic, and has anxiety.

Can you help police in the lower Hudson Valley find this missing man? Have you seen him? His photo and information are below.

Wesley Castel, 30, from Yonkers, was reported missing by the Yonkers Police Department on Wednesday, March 30.

Castel was last seen in the area of 20 Orchard Place in Yonkers, New York, on Wednesday, March 23.

Total Realty is located at 20 Orchard Place in Yonkers, according to Google Maps.

It's unclear why it took a week for news of the 30-year-old going missing to be released.

The 30-year-old from Westchester County was last seen wearing a white shirt and blue pants. He was wearing New Balance sneakers at the time he went missing, officials say.

Castel is described as being a 5'11" 160-pound black man, according to the Yonkers Police Department.

The Yonkers Police Department states Castel has a number of "special conditions."

The 30-year-old from Yonkers is considered by the Yonkers Police Department to be bipolar and schizophrenic. Authorities also note Castel is depressed and suffers from anxiety.

Anyone with information about Wesle Castel's current whereabouts or his condition is asked to call the Yonkers Police Department at 914-377-7900.

The Yonkers Police Department also notes anyone can call 911 if it's an emergency situation regarding the 30-year-old from Yonkers' whereabouts.

