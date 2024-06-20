Health Alert: Pet Dragons Are Getting Many Sick Across New York State

The CDC is issuing a warning to New Yorkers that's linked to one reptilian pet.

The CDC warns owners of pet bearded dragons that there is a salmonella outbreak currently spreading, linked to this pet.

Salmonella Outbreak Linked To Bearded Dragons In New York

The CDC says at least 15 people across nine states, including New York, have gotten sick in recent days from pet bearded dragons. The eight other states involved are California, Georgia, Iowa, North Carolina, Ohio, Oklahoma, Tennessee and Texas.

"Bearded dragons can carry Salmonella germs in their droppings even if they look healthy and clean," the CDC writes in its warning. "You can get sick from touching your bearded dragon or anything in its environment and then touching your mouth or food and swallowing Salmonella."

Officials believe the number of sick people is "likely much higher" because some recover without ever getting tested or seeking medical care.

At Least 4 In New York Sick From Pet Dragons

At least four New Yorkers have gotten salmonella from these dragons, according to the CDC. No deaths have been reported.

At least 60 percent of the people sick across the nation are children who are under 5, the CDC reports.

"Bearded dragons are not recommended as pets for children younger than 5, adults aged 65 or older, and people with weakened immune systems because these people are more likely to get a serious illness from germs that reptiles carry," the CDC states.

The CDC is warning parents not to let their kids kiss or snuggle bearded dragons. All should wash hands thoroughly after handling the reptile or its habitat.

Symptoms Of Salmonella

The most common symptoms include diarrhea, fever, and stomach cramps. Symptoms can start six hours to six days after being exposed to the bacteria, according to the CDC.

The illness typically lasts four days to a week. Most recover without treatment.

"In some people, the illness may be so severe that the patient is hospitalized. Children younger than 5, adults 65 and older, and people with weakened immune systems are more likely to have severe illness," the CDC states.

