Hazing Fallout: Newburgh Football Scandal Sparks Massive Outrage

A shocking decision by Newburgh school officials following an alleged hazing scandal is sparking outrage.

Newburgh Free Academy canceled the rest of its varsity football season over the violent hazing allegations late into the 2024 season.

In the fall of 2024, the New York Post reported a "rap battle" involving members of the Newburgh Free Academy varsity football team quickly spiraled out of control after practice.

Sources told ABC 7 that some players started throwing chairs and one player was injured.

Newburgh school officials didn't release much information but quickly canceled the upcoming homecoming game and pep rally.

Soon the decision was made to cancel the rest of the season.

Newburgh Football Coaches Let Go

Following a long investigation, Head Coach Bill Bianco and a number of his staff were told they wouldn't be brought back for the upcoming season.

"Investigations into alleged violations by certain members of our football team are now complete," Acting Superintendent of Schools Dr. Lisa Buon stated in a message about the football program. " All staff and student matters have been addressed. The decisions made are in collaboration with our Board of Education and were taken with careful consideration. there should be no surprises regarding the expectations and standards we hold for participants of our athletic program."

Bianco is Newburgh's all-time winningest football coach, going back to 1890.

Many took to Facebook to voice their displeasure about the decision.

"Us coaches being let go is a sham!! We have been told we did not supervise the kids in the storage facility, a place they were told NOT to be! It was under construction since before day 1 of football and was to never be used," Matt Geyer, a longtime NFA football coach wrote on Facebook.

Specifics of what happened during the violent hazing haven't been released.

According to coaches, the incident happened in a "locker room" after practice ended in an area students were told all season long they weren't allowed to access.

"Please stop calling it a locker room, it is being used as a storage facility for the district. We changed out on the field. The kids took home their pads every night and the sidelines showed it all; book bags, sneakers, team bags, laptops, etc. Numerous times we had to stop practice to move those personal items back off the field so we could conduct a safe practice," Geyer added.

Because the incident happened after players were told to go home, longtime NFA football announcer Matthew Lawrence made this comparison

If a kid leaves class and goes to the bathroom- and while there- gets in a fight. Does that teacher get in trouble? Are they held accountable for their actions?? Nope.

"It's a sad day for Newburgh Football," Lawrence adds. "Blaming coaches for a few bad kids - who were suspended the minute the coaches found out. This is wrong in every book but when does NECSD get anything right?!"

Newburgh Community Rallying Around Coaches

Many members of the Newburgh community plan to attend the upcoming "special" Board of Education meeting on Wednesday, March 5 to show their support for the coaches. A "regular" Board of Education meeting is scheduled for Tuesday, March 11.

Others are emailing the Newburgh Board of Education at BOEmembers@necsd.net. A Change.org petition was also started.

