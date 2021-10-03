If you love Halloween and history we have the perfect volunteer opportunity for you.

Historic Huguenot Street in New Paltz posted today on their Facebook page that they are looking for people who want to be part of their Haunted Huguenot Street and their first ever Halloween Fair.

Haunted Huguenot street returns to one of American oldest neighborhoods this October and you could be part of the spooky fun. Imagine every Friday and Saturday night starting October 15th you and your friends could be part a Hudson Valley tradition during the Halloween season.

IvanMikhaylov

They are in search of all kinds of talents. Performers, costume designers, makeup artists and craftsman are all needed. The also have a need for volunteers who can help with crafts. You can also be the person who hands out treats during the first ever Halloween Fair on Sunday October 31st. If you volunteer you should plan to be available on Halloween.

Historic Huguenot Street is located in New Paltz at the end of town. They offer year round activities for all ages. Stepping onto Huguenot Street is like being transported back in time. The rich Hudson Valley history that is told through their house tours and presentations is bound to have you falling in love with local history.

Halloween on Huguenot Street is made extra eerie with the tales and legends that took place around the neighborhood over the past few centuries. The French Church cemetery has tales of it's own to tell. For information on how to volunteer and to find out more about contract payment for Haunted Huguenot Street performers contact education@huguenotstreet.org via email.

The French Church Cemetery at Huguenot Street

Huguenot Street French Church and Cemetery

