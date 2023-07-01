Dead ‘Til Dawn Horror Fest Coming to Hudson Valley

Horror classics set for big screen at Hudson Valley area drive-in this September.

Who doesn't love a good horror movie festival!? I remember as a kid watching movies like Friday the 13th and Nightmare on Elm Street movies, at a very young age, and getting in trouble with my parents when they found I watched them LOL. It was usually at the next-door neighbor's house when we would watch these horror classics. I also recall seeing The Exorcist and having nightmares for years!

Personally, I am a huge fan of Michael Myers and the Halloween movie franchise. In fact, I've seen every Halloween film from Halloween 4: The Return of Michael Meyers all the way through 2018's Halloween in theaters. The first 3 Halloween films I saw either on VHS tape or network television. I even used to dress up in costume as Michael Myers, sometimes just for fun.

Dressed as Michael Myers from Halloween as an employee of Ames Department Store in Amenia, NY circa the 1990's. Photo credit: The Rutigliano Archives

What is Dead 'Til Dawn Drive-In?

Dead 'Til Dawn Drive-In is an annual multi-night marathon of vintage horror cult movies that takes place at the Hi-Way Drive-In Movie Theater in Coxsackie, NY (Greene County). This year's Dead 'Til Dawn Drive-In takes place Friday through Sunday, Sept. 8th-10th featuring A Nightmare on Elm Street, Invasion of the Body Snatchers, Day of The Dead, Basket Case, and many more! A true horror fan's heaven (or hell). Tickets are just $15 for Friday and Saturday, and $12 for Sunday. Get all the info here.

