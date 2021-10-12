If you’re looking to get away to celebrate Halloween, and you want to really enjoy the spirit of the holiday, you won’t have to travel too far. The Catskills are just a hop, skip and a jump away from everywhere in the Hudson Valley, and one Catskill resort knows how to do Halloween with all the bells and whistles.

Why not get away, for a day or for the weekend, to a place that loves Halloween as much as you do? This year, head to the Blackthorne Resort in East Durham for their huge Halloween celebration going on Friday, Oct. 22 - Sunday, Oct. 24. This is a fun weekend that is both family friendly and dog friendly, so everyone in the family can be part of the festivities.

If you like Haunted Houses, you can visit Massacre Mansion, right on the premises. You can enjoy ghost stories, campfires, s'mores, dramatic Halloween readings, pumpkin carving, games and contests, spooky cocktails in the bar and lots of candy for everybody. You can even get a picture with The Giant Steampunk Halloween Robot, one of Roadside America's featured attractions. And if shopping is your thing, check out the Halloween City Vendor and Oddities Market. All that, plus some of the best fall foliage you’ve ever seen. Sounds like a fun weekend, doesn’t it?

You can go for a day or go for the whole weekend. Get a room or just get an entertainment pass. If you do get a room, Blackthorne will be serving their famed Catskills hospitality with Friday Dinner, Saturday Breakfast, Saturday Light Tea, Saturday Dinner, and Sunday Breakfast. For more information about the Halloween City weekend at Blackthorne Resort in east Durham, visit the website.

