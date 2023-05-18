Food Bank of Hudson Valley Encourages New Volunteer Sign-Ups

There are many places in the Hudson Valley that are looking to add to their staff of volunteers. Most non-for-profits throughout the area lost a great many volunteers during COVID. Thus, there are many great places that you can volunteer through the Hudson Valley, here is just one, the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley.

What is the goal of the Food Bank of The Hudson Valley NY?

Food Bank Donations Tim Boyle / Getty Images loading...

The goal of the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley is to alleviate hunger, while preventing the waste of wholesome food. They can do that by using their purchasing power along with donations of food and monies to help feed individuals and families in need around the greater Hudson Valley NY area.

How can you and who can volunteer for the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley NY?

Food Bank For NYC Provides Food Pantry And Soup Kitchen To Harlem Families Getty Images loading...

Who can volunteer to help the Food Bank? Just about anyone. You can volunteer as an individual or as a group. For instance, if your work is looking to help a specific charity, this might be a great fit for your business.

What are some of the tasks you might be asked to do with the Food Bank of the Hudson Valley as a volunteer?

One of the biggest tasks that the Food Bank needs to have accomplished is the constant sorting of donations. In addition to the donations of food items, they also receive diapers, pet food, personal hygiene products and school supplies.

This is just one way you can volunteer, there are many additional ways you can help.

