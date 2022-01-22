4 Exciting Volunteer Opportunities in the Hudson Valley One Includes Live Music

Believe it or not, there is something more important than giving money to something you care about. Spending time with something that matters or interests you can be just as rewarding and sometimes more important.

You have probably heard the old adage "time is more valuable than money" and it really holds true when you are talking about volunteering your time. There are so many great ways to volunteer in the Hudson Valley. So many organizations in the community count on people giving their time as much as they do their money.

So how do you decide where you want to put your donated time? I always think it is great to start with something that matters to you. Some place where you know that your time is being well spent.

Places You Can Volunteer in the Hudson Valley

Food Bank of the Hudson Valley - 195 Hudson Street Cornwall-on-Hudson New York 845-534-5344. Call to see if you can help at the warehouse or at an event.

Dutchess County SPCA - 636 Violet Avenue Hyde Park New York 845-452-7722. The DCSPCA has a variety of animals in their care waiting for their forever home. Find out how you can help take care of these adorable fur babies.

Walkway Over the Hudson - 87 Haviland Road Poughkeepsie New York 845-454-9649. It has one of the most breathtaking views in the Hudson Valley. They also hold various events throughout the year to find out how you can help on The Walkway.

Bethel Woods Center for the Arts - 200 Hurd Rd Bethel New York 845-583-2000. Imagine enjoying all that Bethel Woods has to offer all season. From concerts to programs to festivals and the museum. Bethel Woods has a large volunteer program. In 2021 volunteers donate 12,000 plus hours. They will be holding a virtual open house for 2022 volunteers on February 3rd, 2022 from 6 PM to 7 PM so you can find out more about this season's opportunities.

