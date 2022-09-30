Well, I hate to be the bearer of bad news but someone has to break it to all of you who wanted to go to Boos and Brews at Historic Huguenot Street in October but haven't bought your ticket yet. I am here to let your know you are too late, it is sold out.

What now? Well, there is always Haunted Huguenot Street. It is an annual event that draws people to New Paltz, New York to walk around one of America's oldest neighborhoods. Billed to be just as fun and spooky as Boos and Brews Haunted Huguenot Street is an exciting theatrical tour through time.

Haunted Huguenot Street in New Paltz, New York

You will be guided on a tour led by Spirits of the New Paltz Community. There will be happy haunts and ghoulish ghosts. You will get to peek into the past and hear some of the forgotten tales of one of the oldest streets in America.

Haunted Huguenot Street kicks off on October 14th and will run through October 29th, 2022. The hours are 5 PM to 9 PM.

Where to Find Some of New York's Haunted History

In order to go on these tours, you need to register in advance by going to the official website for Historic Huguenot Street. Or you can check out the Facebook Event Page for updates and information on getting your tickets.

Touring Huguenot Street is fun year round but when you visit in the Fall it really comes alive. During the month of October, your can almost see and hear the old spirits walking the streets and the Franch Church Cemetary telling their tales.

