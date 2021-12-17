Hate Crime Arrest of Four Following Incident in Dover

An incident in the town of Dover in Dutchess County on Monday December 6th has led to the arrest of four with hate crime felony charges.

New York State Police from the Dover Plains barracks responded to the report of a possible robbery in the town of Dover late Monday December 6th, around 11:53pm. The troopers were dispatched to a home located on Market Street following a 911 caller reporting that a group of men had attacked them, and alleging that one attacker armed with a handgun had fired a single shot during the incident, though none of the victims were seriously injured. It was reported that the attackers fled on foot with stolen items of jewelry.

Following an intensive investigation by the Bureau of Criminal Investigation, it was determined that all four perpetrators, Joshua A. Benson, age 40, Joshua A Benson Jr., age 23, Nicholas L. Gast, age 34, and Darius L. Robinson, age 19, all from Dover, had targeted the victims based on their race. Benson, Benson Jr., Gast and Robinson were all arrested for Robbery in the 1st degree as a hate crime which is defined as a class B felony.

Following arraignment before the town of Dover Court, all four subjects were remanded to the Dutchess County Jail, pending court proceedings to be held at a later date. Both Darius Robinson and Joshua Benson Jr. were remanded in lieu of $50,000 cash bail, $100,000 secure bond, or $200,000 partially secure bond. Both Nicholas Gast and Joshua Benson were remanded without bail.

