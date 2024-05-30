Harley Davidson Rider Killed In Upstate New York

New York State Police are trying to piece together what caused a fatal motorcycle accident that claimed the life of a Hudson Valley man.

New York State Police from Troop F responded to fatal accident in Greene County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties.

State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the town of Cairo

On Sunday, May 26, at about 9:40 p.m., troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a single motorcycle crash on State Route 23 in the town of Cairo.

Responding officers found a 2003 Harley Davidson off the roadway on State 23. Police say 36-year-old Kasey A. Smith from the Town of Cairo was riding he bike west on State 23 when the vehicle left the road on the South shoulder.

The motorcycle then hit a guide wire. Smith was ejected from the Harley-Davidson

Cairo, New York Resident Killed In Crash

Smith was taken to Columbia Memorial Health where he succumbed to his injuries, according to New York State Police.

Smith attended Cairo-Durham High School, according to his Facebook.

Cause Of Fatal Crash Under Investigation

The cause of the fatal accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call New York State Police.

