Harley Davidson Rider Killed In Upstate New York
New York State Police are trying to piece together what caused a fatal motorcycle accident that claimed the life of a Hudson Valley man.
New York State Police from Troop F responded to fatal accident in Greene County. Troop F serves Greene, Orange, Rockland, Sullivan and Ulster counties.
State Police are investigating a fatal motorcycle crash in the town of Cairo
On Sunday, May 26, at about 9:40 p.m., troopers from the Catskill barracks responded to a single motorcycle crash on State Route 23 in the town of Cairo.
Read More: New Year Brings 2 New Holidays To New York State
Responding officers found a 2003 Harley Davidson off the roadway on State 23. Police say 36-year-old Kasey A. Smith from the Town of Cairo was riding he bike west on State 23 when the vehicle left the road on the South shoulder.
For all the news that the Hudson Valley is sharing make sure to follow Hudson Valley Post on Facebook, download the Hudson Valley Post Mobile
The motorcycle then hit a guide wire. Smith was ejected from the Harley-Davidson
Cairo, New York Resident Killed In Crash
Smith was taken to Columbia Memorial Health where he succumbed to his injuries, according to New York State Police.
Smith attended Cairo-Durham High School, according to his Facebook.
Cause Of Fatal Crash Under Investigation
Sad News: These 11 Popular Food Items Are Gone From New York State Stores
The cause of the fatal accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information can call New York State Police.
The Longest Highways in America
LOOK: The longest highways in America
Gallery Credit: Hannah Lang
The Scariest Haunted Roads in America
BOO: These are the scariest haunted roads in America
Gallery Credit: Stacker
Keep Reading: