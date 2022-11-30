Popular Grocery Store Announces Open Casting Call For Commercial

How would you like to be in the next big grocery store commercial?

Have you always wanted to be an actor? Maybe you've never thought about it before but would like to give it a try because what's better than getting paid to play someone else...LOL! This could be the big break you've been waiting for!

Hannaford Open Casting Call

The folks at Hannaford are currently holding an open casting call for actors to be in an upcoming Hannaford commercial according to News 10. The casting call is open for any woman that would like to play "mom" in the commercial. They are looking for non-union women between 30 and 40 years old from Albany and surrounding areas (YES, the Hudson Valley is included) to audition for the shoot which will happen on December 6th & 7th.

The commercial will also feature a child so they are also looking for children actors around 8 years old to audition. If you or your child is interested in auditioning and want to practice before you audition, here are the lines that you will need to perform....

MOM: Alright got the milk, peanut butter,

baby spinach.

KID: Mom, do we earn Hannaford Rewards on all their

store brands?

MOM: What? Who have you been talking to?

Breakdown Services Breakdown Services loading...

The casting company did provide some instructions and recommend anyone auditioning to be authentic, and be yourself. They also said that the commercial is supposed to be funny but are asking everyone to "not push the humor."

How to Audition

Think you can do it? Hurry and fill out the online application NOW because the deadline for applications is Thursday, December 1st. After you fill out the application you will need to follow the self-taping instruction provided here. If you get the job it will pay around $400 for each session. Good luck!

