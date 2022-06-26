‘Doll Like’ Casting Needed in West Shokan, NY

Has your kid ever wanted to be part of an animated film? Who wouldn't want to be a cartoon right? One local Hudson Valley filmmaker is casting in the area for a unique opportunity.

Hudson Valley Film Commission shared yet another compelling casting call. A local filmmaker has created a stop-motion mystery story with vintage toys and dolls. They're looking to cast a 6-8-year-old girl who matches the description of one of the dolls, with "blondish hair and blue eyes."

The character's name is Lily and she is the only human in the film, pretty cool right? Whoever is cast as Lily will be in scenes where she's having a picnic with the doll and taking polaroid pictures with the look-a-like vintage doll.

There is no previous acting experience necessary according to Hudson Valley Film Commission.

Here's what you need to know if you or someone you know is interested in the casting call:

Dates: TBD - July

Location: West Shokan

2 - 3 half-days

For more info contact Beck Underwood

917 859 3882

beck@zuzu.org

If you don't fit the criteria for the above casting call, have no fear. There are a handful of local productions always looking for extras to put on screen.

Recently streaming service Peacock was looking for 'retirement aged' extras for a dinner theater scene for the upcoming series Poker Face.

Hudson Valley residents who are interested in becoming extras in the future and getting a little screen time should follow Hudson Valley Film Commission on social media as well as HV Post on Facebook.

