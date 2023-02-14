Popular Hudson Valley Grocery Stores Adding AEDs At All Locations

One area grocery store is letting customers know that they will soon have AEDs at all locations.

As the NFL season came to end last weekend with the Kansas City Chiefs topping the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57, one memory I think most of us will never forget is when Damar Hamlin collapsed in the middle of a game.

It was Monday Night Football on January 2nd and as fans watched the Buffalo Bills and Cincinnati Bengals play things got crazy when Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapsed. Damar went into cardiac arrest on the field and thankfully sideline trainers and team personnel were able to save his life by performing CPR and using an automated external defibrillator (AED) to restart his heart. The scary situation led to many watching, hoping he would be OK and thankfully he was and is today.

That scary moment has led to some really great things including many getting trained in CPR and many businesses announcing that they will now make AEDs available in their locations.

AEDS at All Hannaford Stores

Hannaford Supermarkets has announced that all 185 stores, including the 10+ stores in the Hudson Valley, will soon have AEDs available according to News 10. Employees at the popular grocery store chain will also receive hands-on training for AEDs with a special focus on safety for customers and associates.

Why Now?

The supermarket's Director of Operations Bob Hatem said, "All of us at Hannaford are deeply committed to extending care to our customers and associates. We recognize that our stores are not immune to instances of cardiac arrest. Having AEDs readily available and ensuring our associates are trained on their deployment is an important step in protecting the heart health of the individuals in our stores." Hannaford did say that installations are currently underway at most stores and they hope to have every store installation done as soon as possible.

