Lately, the Hudson Valley is full of opportunities lately for you to be in a film and/or on TV. It seems everywhere you turn you see a sign for a filming crew nailed to a tree or a telephone pole. They tend to be small yellow signs with what seems to be some kind of code and an arrow. The most popular one over the winter was the 3W sign.

If you have ever wondered how you can get in on the fun of being on set as an extra or even part of the cast you just have to keep your eyes on social media. Both the casting agencies and local area Facebook groups are sure to post opportunities as they come up.

Peacock Filming Poker Face in the Walden, NY

Cool model girl with film slate at casting audition nicoletaionescu loading...

Casting calls come out just every day it seems lately for various projects that are filming in the Hudson Valley area. Some are films, some are network shows and others are streaming service shows like the one I found today for Peacock on the Orange County Tourism NY Facebook page.

It was actually posted yesterday (May 5, 2022) but you are too late to get in on the project. It is for a Peacock series called "Poker Face' which according to Variety.com has been picked up for a 10-episode run.

Cast Need for Peacock series filming in Orange County, NY

The call is being handled by Grant Wilfley Casting. They need SAG-AFTRA and non-SAG-AFTRA talent to play people at a BBQ restaurant. Apparently, they need restaurant guests and restaurant staff. The filming will happen in Walden, NY from May 13 to May 26, 2022. If you want to do it send an email to: pokerface@gwcnyc.com Subject line "Orange County, BBQ Attendee"

