CASTING CALL: Background Actors Needed for “Mr. & Mrs. Smith” Reboot

ANOTHER CASTING CALL! Who said that New York wasn't the land of opportunities? The latest call is looking for background performers for the Mr. & Mrs. Smith Reboot that is filming in New York City.

Mr. & Mrs. Smith Reboot

According to DEADLINE, the project is an Amazon Studios series that features Donald Glover and Maya Erskine. In addition to starring, Glover is also co-creator and executive producer of the Prime Video series. The project is a reboot of the 2005 film of the same name starring Brad Pitt and Angelina Jolie (I hope this iteration doesn't ruin any marriages). The movie followed a bored married couple who are surprised to learn that they are both assassins hired by competing agencies to kill each other.

Roles

Now, the roles in questions aren't necessarily for everyone. They need people who can actually play basketball and handball. You don't have to be a professional athlete, but you at least need to know how to play and execute it well (when I was a football player for HBO's Pretty Little Liars: Original Sin, I think only four guys on the team actually played football competitively for a school or something. The rest of us knew enough).

Also, the roles are for Union workers, meaning if you're not affiliated with the actors union, you are probably not eligible for this job in particular. Do not be too sad because there are always plenty of non-union roles sprouting up all over the Hudson Valley, so stay tuned.

Basketball Players Location: New York, NY Work Dates: Tuesday, 6/7 Test Dates: Monday, 6/6 Union Rate: 192/8 + $100 COVID Test You must actually be able to play basketball!

Handball Players Location: New York, NY Work Dates: Tuesday, 6/7 Test Dates: Monday, 6/6 Union Rate: 192/8 + $100 COVID Test You must actually be able to play handball!



