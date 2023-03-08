Is ‘Gilmore Girls’ Creator Casting New Ballet Show in Orange County, NY?
If you grew up in the early 2000s there is a strong chance that Gilmore Girls was on your TV at one time or another.
I know personally when the sweet sounds of Carol King's Where You Lead would play from the screen on the WB I would be in a trance. Team Logan, by the way for anyone asking. With that being said it looks like the creators of Gilmore Girls are working on a new project with possible ties to the Hudson Valley.
'Gilmore Girls' Creators Working on New Project
Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the masterminds behind The Gilmore Girls, are working on a new “Untitled Ballet Show”. The Sherman-Palladinos are also the creators behind the insanely popular The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime, which is gearing up for its season 5 release on April 15th, 2023.
Needless to say, they are hit makers.
Another Hudson Valley Casting Call
Now here's where the Hudson Valley ties come in. Orange County N.Y. Tourism & Film posted a casting call for the above-mentioned 'Untitled Ballet Show."
In the casting they are asking for the following:
Character is a 10–13-Year-Old Girl, Ballerina who is Black, Indigenous/ Native, Latin/ Hispanic, AAPI (Asian American/ Pacific Islander), or MENASA (Middle Eastern/North African/ South Asian)
If you or someone you know fits the bill, they are asking you to send them the following information to untitledballetshow@gmail.com: