Is ‘Gilmore Girls’ Creator Casting New Ballet Show in Orange County, NY?

If you grew up in the early 2000s there is a strong chance that Gilmore Girls was on your TV at one time or another.

I know personally when the sweet sounds of Carol King's Where You Lead would play from the screen on the WB I would be in a trance. Team Logan, by the way for anyone asking. With that being said it looks like the creators of Gilmore Girls are working on a new project with possible ties to the Hudson Valley.

'Gilmore Girls' Creators Working on New Project

Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino, the masterminds behind The Gilmore Girls, are working on a new “Untitled Ballet Show”. The Sherman-Palladinos are also the creators behind the insanely popular The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel on Amazon Prime, which is gearing up for its season 5 release on April 15th, 2023.

Needless to say, they are hit makers.

Another Hudson Valley Casting Call

Now here's where the Hudson Valley ties come in. Orange County N.Y. Tourism & Film posted a casting call for the above-mentioned 'Untitled Ballet Show."

In the casting they are asking for the following:

Character is a 10–13-Year-Old Girl, Ballerina who is Black, Indigenous/ Native, Latin/ Hispanic, AAPI (Asian American/ Pacific Islander), or MENASA (Middle Eastern/North African/ South Asian)

If you or someone you know fits the bill, they are asking you to send them the following information to untitledballetshow@gmail.com:

-Name

- Age And Date of Birth

- Current Location and Where You Are Based (If Different)

- Headshot Or Current Photo

- Resume Or Brief Description of Dance/ Performance Experience

- Guardian Contact Information (Phone and E-Mail)

The casting call also adds that those auditioning must have "dance experience" and that serious ballet training is a plus.

Will a New Ballet Series Film in the Hudson Valley this Year?

Now, nowhere in the posting does it say specifically where they will be shooting in Orange County but since so many shows have been filming in the area (e.g. Poker Face on Peacock) I think it's safe to say it's a strong possibility this 'Untitled Ballet Show' will be shot in the Hudson Valley.

The project is set to start rehearsing and filming from April 2023 to November 2023.

